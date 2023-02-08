BPER Bank, 2022 profit increases to triple digits; there is dividend

(Alliance News) - BPER Banca Spa on Wednesday approved its consolidated results as of Dec. 31, 2022, reporting a full-year profit of EUR1.47 billion up 163% from EUR558.6 million in the previous year, with a proposed dividend of EUR12 cents per share for a total maximum amount of EUR169.9 million.

Net interest income as of December 31, 2022 amounted to EUR1.82 billion up 21 percent from EUR1.50 billion as of December 31, 2021. The figure for the fourth quarter of 2022 is EUR565.5 million up 19% from EUR385.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Net loans and advances to customers are EUR91.2 billion up 15 percent. Within the aggregate, net performing loans are EUR89.9 billion up 16%. Net impaired loans amounted to EUR1.3 billion, accounting for 1.4 percent of total net loans to customers, down from 1.7 percent in the previous quarter.

The coverage ratio of total impaired loans is 57.1%.

As for capital ratios, the 2022 CET1 ratio is at 13.21% down from 14.50% in 2021.

TIER1 in the year 2022 is at 13.50% from 14.84% in 2021.

The 2022 total capital ratio is at 16.82% from 17.16% in 2021.

As for direct customer deposits, this amounts to EUR114.8 million, an increase of 13%.

Dividends amounted to EUR22.1 million compared to EUR20.0 million in the same period of 2021.

As for the future, "economic activity in the euro area, still inf luenced by high inflation and geo-political tensions originating from the war in Ukraine, remained broadly stable in the fourth quarter compared with the previous period. Inflationary pressures still remained high, albeit declining since November. The energy component, although decelerating, continued to support price dynamics," the company explained in a note.

"In this context, our group's profitability will continue to be supported by the resilience of net commissions, actions aimed at offsetting the impacts of inflationary dynamics on costs, and growing revenues that will still benefit from rising interest rates despite the worsening conditions of ECB funding in the form of TLTRO."

CEO Piero Luigi Montani commented, "2022 has been a particularly significant year for BPER Bank, studded with important initiatives. First and foremost, I would like to highlight the successful completion of the integration of Banca Carige, an operation that saw its conclusion at the end of November with the deed of merger and the complete migration of information systems. This further process of banking consolidation has enabled us to significantly increase lending and funding volumes in limited territories and to further strengthen our competitive positioning on a national scale, thanks also to a significant increase in the number of customers of about 20%, from the previous EUR4.2 million to over EUR5 million today."

"The structural growth in ordinary profitability, together with the strong improvement in asset quality and the maintenance of a solid capital position continue to characterize our banking group. I would also like to mention that the new 2022-2025 Business Plan was presented last June, the implementation of which is already bringing significant benefits in terms of rationalization of the operational structure and increased profitability. All this thanks to the strengthening of our product factories active in the group's strategic areas and an acceleration of digitalization aimed at improving customer relations in order to respond to new and evolving needs."

BPER Banca on Wednesday closed 1.4 percent in the red at EUR2.55 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.