(Alliance News) - BPER Banca Spa on Monday announced that it has launched, with a dedicated ceiling of EUR1 billion, the "Transition 5.0" service for businesses, reserved for taking advantage of the opportunities of the Industry 5.0 plan promoted by the Ministry of Business and Made in Italy to support the transition of Italian companies to innovative, digital and sustainable systems.

The service, offered by BPER Banca, BPER Leasing and Banco di Sardegna, consists of financial support through financing and capital leasing products and specialized consulting offered through agreements with market-leading companies, the company explained in a note.

The group explained that it wants to give further impetus to the investments of companies that want to meet the challenges represented by the ongoing global transitions: digital transformation and of production processes to reduce energy consumption for the benefit of the environment.

