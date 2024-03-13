(Alliance News) - BPER Banca Spa announced Wednesday that between March 11 and March 13, it bought back 2.5 million of its own ordinary shares at an average price of EUR3.9216 and a countervalue of EUR9.6 million.

Thus, the company holds 3.1 million shares or 0.2 percent of the share capital.

On Wednesday, BPER Bank closed in the red by 0.6 percent at ER3.98 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2024 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.