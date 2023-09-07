(Alliance News) - BPER Banca Spa on Thursday informed that the board of directors has appointed deputy general manager Gian Luca Santi as chief financial officer.

He has been deputy general manager of BPER Bank since October 2022. He also currently holds the positions of director of Arca Holding Spa, Bancomat Spa and the Interbank Deposit Protection Fund.

BPER Banca on Thursday closed 1.4 percent in the red at EUR2.59 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

