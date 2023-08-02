(Alliance News) - BPER Banca Spa made that known Wednesday that its half-year profit amounted to EUR719.5 from EUR1.39 billion down 48 percent from June 30, 2022.

Net interest income stands at EUR1.54 billion, up 97 percent from EUR785.4 million as of June 30, 2022.

Net interest and other banking income was EUR2.61 billion from EUR1.79 billion as of June 30, 2022.

Core revenues stood at EUR2.54 billion, up about 50 percent from the first half of 2022.

Direct customer deposits stood at EUR113.7 billion from EUR114.8 million as of December 31, 2022.

Pro forma Common Equity Tier 1 ratio is 14 percent from 12 percent as of December 31, 2022, pro forma Tier 1 ratio is 14.3 percent from 12.3 percent as of December 31, 2022, and pro forma Total Capital ratio is 17.7 percent from 15.6 percent as of December 31, 2022.

The BPER Banca Group has a presence in twenty regions of Italy with a network of 1,759 bank branches compared to 1,913 as of December 31, 2022, and employees total 20,596 compared to 21,059 at the end of 2022.

Looking ahead, "According to the most recent estimates for the three-year period made by the Bank of Italy13 GDP growth stands at 1.3 percent in 2023, 0.9 percent in 2024, and 1.0 percent in 2025. At the same time, inflation, reflecting the effects of falling energy commodity prices, would rise to 6.0 percent on average this year and could fall to 2.3 percent in 2024 and continue this downward trajectory settling at 2.0 percent in 2025," the company explained in a note.

"In this scenario, the Bank's profitability will continue to be supported by net interest income, the resilience of net fees, and actions to offset the impacts of inflationary dynamics on costs. Maintaining solid coverage levels and a prudent provisioning policy will continue to characterize credit quality. The capital position is expected to settle at high levels."

On guidance, the company said it expects net interest income of EUR2.8 billion, profit for the period attributable to the parent company close to EUR1.1 billion, and a Common Equity Tier 1 ratio at 14 percent.

BPER Bank on Wednesday closed 2.7 percent in the red at EUR3.01 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.