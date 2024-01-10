(Alliance News) - BPER Banca Spa announced that, following the conclusion of book-building activities, it has successfully completed a EUR500 million Additional Tier 1 bond issue with perpetual maturity and callable "callable" from the fifth year.

The bonds, intended for institutional investors, were placed at par with a fixed coupon of 8.375% until July 16, 2029, payable semi-annually; should the Bank decide not to exercise the early redemption option, the coupon would be recalculated on the basis of the 5-year euro swap rate, as measured at the time of the recalculation date, increased by a spread of 595 bps and would remain fixed for the next 5 years, until the next recalculation date.

The Additional Tier 1 bond issue recorded orders in excess of EUR3.2 billion during the placement, which allowed the initial yield indications to be reduced from 9.00% to 8.375% and the target size of EUR500 million to be reached.

The final allocation was mainly to investment funds with 80% and private banking with 15%.

The geographic distribution sees the presence of foreign investors-including the United Kingdom with 50%, France with 11%, and Germany with 8%-and Italians, with 18%.

Coupon payment is fully discretionary and subject to certain limitations.

In addition, the Additional Tier 1 bond issue provides for a temporary reduction in par value if the Bank's and/or Group's CET1 ratio falls below 5.125 percent.

Barclays acted as Sole Structuring Advisor, Global Coordinator and Joint Bookrunner while Deutsche Bank, IMI-Intesa Sanpaolo, Mediobanca, Morgan Stanley and UBS acted as Joint Bookrunners.

BPER Banca closed Tuesday's session 3.8 percent in the red at EUR3.15 per share.

