(Alliance News) - BPER Banca Spa announced Monday that it has successfully completed the placement of the EUR500 million Senior Non Preferred bond issue with a maturity of 6 years and the possibility of early redemption after 5 years intended for institutional investors.

The issue raised orders exceeding EUR1.3 billion from about 130 investors.

Due to the strong and well-diversified demand, the company points out, the level initially communicated to the market of 285 bp above the 5-year mid-swap was revised and set at 260 bp. Consequently, the annual coupon was determined to be 5.750 percent, with issue/re-offer price of 99.695 percent.

The geographical distribution sees the presence of foreign investors-including Germany, Austria and Switzerland with 28 percent, UK and Ireland with 19 percent, France with 8 percent and the US and Canada with 6 percent-and Italians, with 32 percent.

The bond will be listed on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange. The settlement date will be Sept. 11.

BPER Banca's stock on Monday closed 1.1 percent in the red at EUR2.74 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.