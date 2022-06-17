Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. BPER Banca S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BPE   IT0000066123

BPER BANCA S.P.A.

(BPE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  11:35 2022-06-17 am EDT
1.678 EUR   +1.88%
11:23aBPER BANCA S P A : Publication of Notice of Call and Shareholders' Meeting documents
PU
04:46aItaly's Nexi buys Intesa's Croatian retailer payment business for $189 million
RE
06/15EUROPE : European stocks rally as ECB holds surprise meeting
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

BPER: Suspension of the term for the approval of the offer document - tender offer Banca Carige

06/17/2022 | 02:23pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

THE RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION OF THIS NOTICE IS NOT PERMITTED IN ANY COUNTRY WHERE SUCH COMMUNICATION WOULD VIOLATE THE RELEVANT APPLICABLE REGULATION

MANDATORY TENDER OFFER ON ALL ORDINARY SHARES OF BANCA CARIGE S.P.A.

AND

VOLUNTARY TENDER OFFER ON ALL SAVINGS SHARES OF BANCA CARIGE S.P.A.

LAUNCHED BY BPER BANCA S.P.A.

* * * * *

PRESS RELEASE

Announcement of suspension of the review period pursuant to Article 38, paragraph 1, of the Regulation adopted by the Italian Securities Commission, CONSOB, with resolution no. 11971 of May 14, 1999, as subsequently amended and supplemented (the "Issuers' Regulation")

* * * * *

Modena, 17 June 2022 - With reference to the offer document (the "Offer Document") filed on 10 June

2022 with CONSOB and related to:

  1. the mandatory tender offer, pursuant to Articles 102 and 106, paragraph 1, of the Consolidated Law on Finance on all ordinary shares of Banca Carige S.p.A. ("Carige"), and
  2. the voluntary tender offer, pursuant to Article 102 of the Consolidated Law on Finance, on the 20 savings shares of Carige,

launched by BPER Banca S.p.A. (the "Offeror"), the Offeror informs that today CONSOB requested the Offeror to provide additional information under Article 102, paragraph 4 of the Consolidated Law on Finance, and communicated the suspension of the term for the approval of the Offer Document until such additional information is provided and, in any event, for a period not exceeding 15 days from 17 June 2022.

The reopening of the review period will be promptly disclosed to the market pursuant to Article 38, paragraph 1, of the Issuers' Regulation.

* * * * *

The Mandatory Tender Offer is promoted exclusively in Italy, as the Ordinary Shares are only listed in Italy, and is addressed, on a non-discriminatory and equal basis, to all holders of the Ordinary Shares.

The Voluntary Tender Offer is promoted exclusively in Italy, notwithstanding that the Savings Shares - as a result of Borsa Italiana's Measure No. 8718 of 11 December 2020 - have been suspended indefinitely from trading on Euronext Milan, and is addressed, on a non-discriminatory and equal basis, to all holders of the Savings Shares.

The Offers will not be promoted or marketed, directly or indirectly, in the United States of America, Australia, Canada, Japan or any other country in which the Offers are not permitted in the absence of authorisation by the competent local authorities or are in breach of rules or regulations (the "Other Countries"), nor by using means of communication or international commerce (including, without limitation, the postal network, facsimile, telex, electronic mail, telephone and Internet) of the United States of America, Australia, Canada, Japan or the Other Countries, nor any facility of any of the financial intermediaries of the United States of America, Australia, Canada, Japan or the Other Countries, nor in any other manner. In addition, the Offers may not be accepted through the

BPER Banca S.p.A., Head Office in Via San Carlo 8/20, Modena - Tax Code and Modena Companies Register No. 01153230360 - Company belonging to the BPER BANCA GROUP VAT, VAT No. 03830780361 - Share capital Euro 2,100,435,182.40 - ABI Code 5387.6 - Register of Banks No. 4932 - Member of the Interbank Deposit Guarantee Fund and of the National Guarantee Fund - Parent Company of the BPER Banca S.p.A. Banking Group - Register of Banking Groups No. 5387.6 - Tel. +39 059.2021111 - Telefax +39 059.2022033 - e- mail: servizio.clienti@bper.it - Certified e-mail (PEC): bper@pec.gruppobper.it - bper.it - istituzionale.bper.it

aforementioned national or international means of communication or commerce or from within the territory of the United States.

A copy of the Offeror's notice, of the Offering Document, or portions thereof, as well as copies of any documents relating to the Offers, are not and shall not be sent, nor in any way transmitted, or otherwise distributed, directly or indirectly, in the United States of America, Australia, Canada, Japan, or the Other Countries. Any person receiving the aforesaid documents shall not distribute, send or dispatch them (either by mail or by any other means or instrument of communication or international commerce) in the United States of America, Australia, Canada, Japan or the Other Countries.

Any subscription to the Offers resulting from solicitation activities carried out in breach of the afore-mentioned limitations will not be accepted.

The Offeror's notice, the Offer Document, and any other documents relating to the Offers, shall not constitute or be construed as an offer of financial instruments addressed to persons domiciled and/or resident in the United States of America, Canada, Japan, Australia or the Other Countries. No instrument may be offered, purchased or sold in the United States of America, Australia, Canada, Japan or the Other Countries in the absence of specific authorisation in accordance with the applicable provisions of the local laws of those states or the Other Countries or waiver from those provisions.

Subscription to the Offers by persons residing in countries other than Italy may be subject to specific obligations or restrictions provided for by legal or regulatory provisions. It is the sole responsibility of the recipients of the Offers to comply with such regulations and, therefore, to verify their existence and applicability by contacting their advisors before joining the Offers. Any subscription to the Offers resulting from solicitation activities carried out in breach of the afore-mentioned limitations will not be accepted.

Contacts:

Investor Relations

External Relations

investor.relations@bper.it

relest@bper.it

www.bper.it- https://istituzionale.bper.it/

This press release is also available in the 1INFO storage device.

Page 2

Disclaimer

BPER Banca S.p.A. published this content on 17 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 June 2022 18:22:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BPER BANCA S.P.A.
11:23aBPER BANCA S P A : Publication of Notice of Call and Shareholders' Meeting documents
PU
04:46aItaly's Nexi buys Intesa's Croatian retailer payment business for $189 million
RE
06/15EUROPE : European stocks rally as ECB holds surprise meeting
RE
06/13Italian bank shares sink further on government debt jitters
RE
06/13Italian bank shares fall further on government debt jitters
RE
06/10Italian banking shares tumble as govt bond yields rise
RE
06/10TRANSCRIPT : BPER Banca SpA - Special Call
CI
06/10BPER BANCA S P A : Presentation of 2022-2025 Group Business Plan
PU
06/10Italy's BPER to pay out $1 billion to investors under new plan
RE
06/07BPER BANCA S P A : Resignation of Standing Auditor
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BPER BANCA S.P.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 3 657 M 3 842 M 3 842 M
Net income 2022 977 M 1 027 M 1 027 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 2,18x
Yield 2022 6,29%
Capitalization 2 324 M 2 432 M 2 442 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,64x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,59x
Nbr of Employees 18 120
Free-Float 69,0%
Chart BPER BANCA S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
BPER Banca S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BPER BANCA S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 1,65 €
Average target price 2,72 €
Spread / Average Target 64,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Piero Luigi Montani Chief Executive Officer & Director
Flavia Mazzarella Chairman
Marisa Pappalardo Independent Non-Executive Director
Silvia Elisabetta Candini Independent Non-Executive Director
Elena Beccalli Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BPER BANCA S.P.A.-9.65%2 442
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-27.12%333 150
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-28.41%256 612
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED1.36%238 317
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION1.85%177 034
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.-17.96%151 112