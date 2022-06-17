BPER: Suspension of the term for the approval of the offer document - tender offer Banca Carige

THE RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION OF THIS NOTICE IS NOT PERMITTED IN ANY COUNTRY WHERE SUCH COMMUNICATION WOULD VIOLATE THE RELEVANT APPLICABLE REGULATION

MANDATORY TENDER OFFER ON ALL ORDINARY SHARES OF BANCA CARIGE S.P.A.

AND

VOLUNTARY TENDER OFFER ON ALL SAVINGS SHARES OF BANCA CARIGE S.P.A.

LAUNCHED BY BPER BANCA S.P.A.

* * * * *

PRESS RELEASE

Announcement of suspension of the review period pursuant to Article 38, paragraph 1, of the Regulation adopted by the Italian Securities Commission, CONSOB, with resolution no. 11971 of May 14, 1999, as subsequently amended and supplemented (the "Issuers' Regulation")

* * * * *

Modena, 17 June 2022 - With reference to the offer document (the "Offer Document") filed on 10 June

2022 with CONSOB and related to:

the mandatory tender offer, pursuant to Articles 102 and 106, paragraph 1, of the Consolidated Law on Finance on all ordinary shares of Banca Carige S.p.A. (" Carige "), and the voluntary tender offer, pursuant to Article 102 of the Consolidated Law on Finance, on the 20 savings shares of Carige,

launched by BPER Banca S.p.A. (the "Offeror"), the Offeror informs that today CONSOB requested the Offeror to provide additional information under Article 102, paragraph 4 of the Consolidated Law on Finance, and communicated the suspension of the term for the approval of the Offer Document until such additional information is provided and, in any event, for a period not exceeding 15 days from 17 June 2022.

The reopening of the review period will be promptly disclosed to the market pursuant to Article 38, paragraph 1, of the Issuers' Regulation.

* * * * *

The Mandatory Tender Offer is promoted exclusively in Italy, as the Ordinary Shares are only listed in Italy, and is addressed, on a non-discriminatory and equal basis, to all holders of the Ordinary Shares.

The Voluntary Tender Offer is promoted exclusively in Italy, notwithstanding that the Savings Shares - as a result of Borsa Italiana's Measure No. 8718 of 11 December 2020 - have been suspended indefinitely from trading on Euronext Milan, and is addressed, on a non-discriminatory and equal basis, to all holders of the Savings Shares.

The Offers will not be promoted or marketed, directly or indirectly, in the United States of America, Australia, Canada, Japan or any other country in which the Offers are not permitted in the absence of authorisation by the competent local authorities or are in breach of rules or regulations (the "Other Countries"), nor by using means of communication or international commerce (including, without limitation, the postal network, facsimile, telex, electronic mail, telephone and Internet) of the United States of America, Australia, Canada, Japan or the Other Countries, nor any facility of any of the financial intermediaries of the United States of America, Australia, Canada, Japan or the Other Countries, nor in any other manner. In addition, the Offers may not be accepted through the

