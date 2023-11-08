(Alliance News) - BPER Banca Spa reported Wednesday that it closed the first nine months with a profit attributable to the parent company of EUR1.09 billion from EUR1.47 billion in the same period last year.

Profit for the period dropped to EUR1.10 billion from EUR1.48 billion while pre-tax income fell to EUR1.46 billion from EUR1.64 billion a year earlier.

In contrast, net interest income almost doubled to EUR2.38 billion from EUR1.26 billion a year earlier and operating income increased to ERU4.03 billion from EUR2.81 billion.

Operating income doubled to EUR2.03 billion from EUR1.01 billion and adjustments rose to EUR361.7 million from EUR335.5 million.

In the third quarter alone, however, the parent company's profit rose to EUR382.5 million from EUR81.6 million in the same quarter a year earlier, and net interest income soared to EUR836.5 million from EUR475.0 million.

BPER Bank's CET 1 ratio as of September 30 was 14.9 percent from 12.0 percent at the end of 2022, the Tier 1 ratio rose to 15.2 percent from 12.3 percent, and the Total Capital ratio increased to 18.6 percent from 15.7 percent.

Direct customer deposits stood at EUR120.1 billion, up 4.6 percent from end-2022. Key drivers include good performance in time deposits of EUR1.7 billion, bonds of EUR3.8 billion, certificates of EUR900 million, and positive performance in repurchase agreements of EUR3.9 billion; all of which partially offset the EUR6.2 billion decline in current accounts in the first nine months.

For the full year, the bank expects net interest income of more than EUR3.1 billion, net fees of EUR2.0 billion, cost of credit of 50 basis points, profit of EUR1.1 billion, CET 1 ratio of 14.2 percent and dividend per share of EUR0.25.

BPER Banca's stock closed Wednesday down 1.0 percent at EUR3.14 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

