Banca BPER sells EUR430m UTP portfolio

(Alliance News) - Banca BPER Spa - following up on its agreements with AMCO - announced that it has concluded a transaction to sell a portfolio of Unlikely to Pay impaired loans of BPER Banca and its subsidiary Banco di Sardegna to AMCO for consideration, without recourse and en bloc. The value is approximately EUR430 million.

The transfer price of the portfolio is in line with the carrying amounts recorded in the accounts of the transferring Banks.

Following this deconsolidation, the BPER Group's pro forma gross NPE ratio, compared with March 31 figures, is estimated at about 2.6 percent, with net NPE ratio 1.1 percent.

BPER Bank closed Thursday's session in the green by 0.9 percent to EUR2.69 per share

