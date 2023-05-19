Advanced search
    BPE   IT0000066123

BPER BANCA S.P.A.

(BPE)
  Report
Real-time Borsa Italiana  -  11:44:59 2023-05-18 am EDT
2.694 EUR    0.00%
01:46aBanca BPER sells EUR430m UTP portfolio
AN
05/18Mib on two-week highs
AN
05/18Mib at two-week highs; banks good
AN
Banca BPER sells EUR430m UTP portfolio

05/19/2023 | 01:46am EDT
(Alliance News) - Banca BPER Spa - following up on its agreements with AMCO - announced that it has concluded a transaction to sell a portfolio of Unlikely to Pay impaired loans of BPER Banca and its subsidiary Banco di Sardegna to AMCO for consideration, without recourse and en bloc. The value is approximately EUR430 million.

The transfer price of the portfolio is in line with the carrying amounts recorded in the accounts of the transferring Banks.

Following this deconsolidation, the BPER Group's pro forma gross NPE ratio, compared with March 31 figures, is estimated at about 2.6 percent, with net NPE ratio 1.1 percent.

BPER Bank closed Thursday's session in the green by 0.9 percent to EUR2.69 per share

By Maurizio Carta, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

More news
Analyst Recommendations on BPER BANCA S.P.A.
Financials
Sales 2023 4 819 M 5 189 M 5 189 M
Net income 2023 952 M 1 026 M 1 026 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 3,51x
Yield 2023 9,01%
Capitalization 3 810 M 4 102 M 4 102 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,79x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,81x
Nbr of Employees 21 059
Free-Float 69,7%
Chart BPER BANCA S.P.A.
Technical analysis trends BPER BANCA S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 2,69 €
Average target price 3,57 €
Spread / Average Target 32,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Piero Luigi Montani Chief Executive Officer & Director
Flavia Mazzarella Chairman
Marisa Pappalardo Independent Non-Executive Director
Silvia Elisabetta Candini Independent Non-Executive Director
Elena Beccalli Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BPER BANCA S.P.A.40.42%4 102
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.3.24%404 591
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED8.71%240 739
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-14.04%227 679
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION8.18%171 456
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED13.38%159 410
