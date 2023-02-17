Advanced search
    BPE   IT0000066123

BPER BANCA S.P.A.

(BPE)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  11:36:00 2023-02-17 am EST
2.792 EUR   +4.41%
12:40pBanco Desio concludes purchase of two business units from BPER Banca
AN
12:04pEuropeans down; MPS tops on Mid
AN
06:12aMib down; banks up 30 percent since start of year
AN
Banco Desio concludes purchase of two business units from BPER Banca

02/17/2023 | 12:40pm EST
(Alliance News) - Banco Desio Spa announced on Friday that it has finalized the "closing" of the transaction to purchase from the BPER Banca Spa group a business compendium consisting of two business units altogether comprising 48 bank branches located in Liguria, Emilia Romagna, Lazio, Tuscany and Sardinia.

The deed of sale will be effective as of Monday, February 20, 2023.

Banco Desio closed in the green by 1.2 percent at EUR3.37 per share, while BPER Banca finished in the black by 4.4 percent at EUR2.79 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

ChangeLast1st jan.
BANCO DI DESIO E DELLA BRIANZA S.P.A. 1.20% 3.37 Delayed Quote.9.18%
BPER BANCA S.P.A. 4.41% 2.792 Delayed Quote.39.38%
Financials
Sales 2022 3 847 M 4 106 M 4 106 M
Net income 2022 1 685 M 1 798 M 1 798 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 2,36x
Yield 2022 4,33%
Capitalization 3 781 M 4 036 M 4 036 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,98x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,86x
Nbr of Employees 21 025
Free-Float 69,7%
Technical analysis trends BPER BANCA S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 2,67 €
Average target price 3,10 €
Spread / Average Target 15,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Piero Luigi Montani Chief Executive Officer & Director
Flavia Mazzarella Chairman
Marisa Pappalardo Independent Non-Executive Director
Silvia Elisabetta Candini Independent Non-Executive Director
Elena Beccalli Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BPER BANCA S.P.A.39.38%4 036
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.7.23%415 987
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION6.52%282 126
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-1.00%212 236
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY16.18%181 032
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION0.82%158 791