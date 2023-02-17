Banco Desio concludes purchase of two business units from BPER Banca

(Alliance News) - Banco Desio Spa announced on Friday that it has finalized the "closing" of the transaction to purchase from the BPER Banca Spa group a business compendium consisting of two business units altogether comprising 48 bank branches located in Liguria, Emilia Romagna, Lazio, Tuscany and Sardinia.

The deed of sale will be effective as of Monday, February 20, 2023.

Banco Desio closed in the green by 1.2 percent at EUR3.37 per share, while BPER Banca finished in the black by 4.4 percent at EUR2.79 per share.

