  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. BPER Banca S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BPE   IT0000066123

BPER BANCA S.P.A.

(BPE)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05:08:07 2023-04-18 am EDT
2.587 EUR   +2.58%
04:54aBanking segment the best; BPER Bank aims for third bullish
AN
03:58aMilan rises as Europeans; MPS tops the Mib
AN
04/17Milan remains bullish; Nexi best performer
AN
Banking segment the best; BPER Bank aims for third bullish

04/18/2023 | 04:54am EDT
(Alliance News) - The banking stocks index is the best segment Tuesday in Piazza Affari, marking a 1.2 percent green.

BPER Banca takes the scepter of best performer, rising 2.1% to EUR2.57 per share and pointing its snout toward the third session to end on the bullish side.

UniCredit, on the other hand, rises 1.7 percent and raises the price bar to EUR19.36. The company reported Tuesday that it bought back 10.9 million of its own ordinary shares between April 11 and 14. The shares were taken over at an average unit price of EUR18.7129, for a total value of EUR203.8 million.

Among the negative notes Banca Profilo gives up 0.5 percent, although on the weekly it shows an asset of 4.2 percent.

By Maurizio Carta, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

ChangeLast1st jan.
BANCA PROFILO S.P.A. 0.45% 0.224 Delayed Quote.12.63%
BPER BANCA S.P.A. 2.58% 2.589 Delayed Quote.31.46%
UNICREDIT S.P.A. 2.19% 19.448 Delayed Quote.43.37%
Financials
Sales 2023 4 466 M 4 876 M 4 876 M
Net income 2023 763 M 834 M 834 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 4,81x
Yield 2023 8,16%
Capitalization 3 566 M 3 894 M 3 894 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,80x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,79x
Nbr of Employees 21 059
Free-Float 69,7%
BPER Banca S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends BPER BANCA S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 2,52 €
Average target price 3,33 €
Spread / Average Target 32,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Piero Luigi Montani Chief Executive Officer & Director
Flavia Mazzarella Chairman
Marisa Pappalardo Independent Non-Executive Director
Silvia Elisabetta Candini Independent Non-Executive Director
Elena Beccalli Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BPER BANCA S.P.A.31.46%3 894
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.4.27%409 906
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-10.87%242 938
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED7.46%233 113
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION10.02%173 568
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY0.02%155 421
