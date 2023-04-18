Banking segment the best; BPER Bank aims for third bullish

(Alliance News) - The banking stocks index is the best segment Tuesday in Piazza Affari, marking a 1.2 percent green.

BPER Banca takes the scepter of best performer, rising 2.1% to EUR2.57 per share and pointing its snout toward the third session to end on the bullish side.

UniCredit, on the other hand, rises 1.7 percent and raises the price bar to EUR19.36. The company reported Tuesday that it bought back 10.9 million of its own ordinary shares between April 11 and 14. The shares were taken over at an average unit price of EUR18.7129, for a total value of EUR203.8 million.

Among the negative notes Banca Profilo gives up 0.5 percent, although on the weekly it shows an asset of 4.2 percent.

By Maurizio Carta, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.