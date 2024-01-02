(Alliance News) - Good performance by the banking segment Tuesday in Piazza Affari, with the sector index doing best of all, up 1.4 percent.

Banca Monte dei Paschi is advancing 4.1 percent, with new price at EUR3.17 per share, rearing its head again after two sessions closed among the bearish. The stock--which has an annual volatility of 51--on the 52-week range marks a high of EUR3.44 and a low of EUR1.75 per share.

BPER Banca, on the other hand, appreciates 2.3 percent, bringing its price to EUR3.09.

Among the negative notes, Banca Generali is giving up 0.6 percent, on the heels of Friday night's 0.2 percent loss.

By Maurizio Carta, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2024 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.