(Alliance News) - BPER Banca announced Tuesday that the DBRS Morningstar agency has confirmed all of the company's ratings.

The Long-Term Issuer Rating was confirmed at BBB with stable outlook, and the Short-Term Issuer Rating at R-2 with stable outlook.

"The confirmation of the ratings and the Stable trend reflect the strengthening of the competitive position and geographical diversification at the national level. The rating takes into account successful integration management from recent acquisitions and continued progress in asset quality. Capital, liquidity and funding positions were judged adequate," the press note said.

BPER on Tuesday closed 0.3 percent in the red at EUR2.96 per share.

