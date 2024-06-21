(Alliance News) - BPER Banca Spa announced Thursday that Irma Casolari, related to the manager in charge of drafting accounting documents, Marco Bonfatti, has bought 5,000 ordinary shares of the bank.

The shares were taken over at an average unit price of EUR4.5820, for a total value of EUR22,910.

BPER Banca's stock closed Friday down 1.2 percent at EUR4.59 per share.

