Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. BPER Banca S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BPE   IT0000066123

BPER BANCA S.P.A.

(BPE)
  Report
Real-time Borsa Italiana  -  11:44:59 2023-05-09 am EDT
2.743 EUR   +3.90%
01:46pItaly's BPER Banca ahead of target after Q1 profit jump
RE
01:16pBanco Desio's profit exceeds EUR150 million in first quarter
AN
12:30pBper banca ceo: net interest income in 2023 seen around 2.5 bill…
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Italy's BPER Banca ahead of target after Q1 profit jump

05/09/2023 | 01:46pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Italy's BPER Banca CEO Piero Montani presents a new business plan

MILANO (Reuters) -BPER Banca said on Tuesday it was on track to meet its 2022-2025 financial targets earlier than expected after first-quarter net profits more then doubled on higher interest rates.

Italy's fourth-largest bank reported a net profit of 290.7 million euros ($320 million), jumping from 113 million euros a year earlier, and above analysts' consensus forecast of 225 million compiled by Reuters.

Income from its lending business rose 92.9% from a year earlier to 726 million euros, outpacing expectations, boosted by higher rates and the recent acquisition of smaller peer Banca Carige.

Net fees climbed 12.3% year-on-year thanks also to sales of insurance products, but declined 3.4% on the previous quarter due in part to seasonal factors.

The boost from higher rates would continue to drive profit higher and the lender forecast 2.5 billion euros in net interest income this year, raising its previous guidance of 2.2 billion, BPER Banca CEO Piero Montani told analysts in a post-results conference call.

The lender aims to achieve this year the 800 million euro profit target originally set in its business plan for 2025, the CEO said, adding he was "always very cautious" about estimates as the market scenario can change quickly.

BPER said it planned to sell a non-performing loan with a gross book value of more than 400 million euros.

Core capital strengthened in the quarter to 13.3% of risk-weighted assets (RWAs), up from 12% at the end of last year.

($1 = 0.9084 euros)

(Reporting by Andrea Mandalà Editing by Alvise Armellini and Mark Potter)


© Reuters 2023
All news about BPER BANCA S.P.A.
01:46pItaly's BPER Banca ahead of target after Q1 profit jump
RE
01:16pBanco Desio's profit exceeds EUR150 million in first quarter
AN
12:30pBper banca ceo: net interest income in 2023 seen around 2.5 bill…
RE
12:12pBPER Banca's net income soars in first quarter
AN
12:02pMib falls over 27,300; purchases on Banco BPM
AN
05/08BPER Bank, trade union agreement reached for "workforce optimization"
AN
05/05Loira Spv S.R.L. acquired portfolio of UTP exposures of BPER Banca and Banco di Sardegn..
CI
05/04Funds move on BPER Bank and Italgas.
AN
05/02Europeans mixed; Eurozone inflation accelerates
AN
05/02Europeans up; Saipem trailing on Mib.
AN
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BPER BANCA S.P.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 4 505 M 4 936 M 4 936 M
Net income 2023 791 M 866 M 866 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 4,79x
Yield 2023 7,83%
Capitalization 3 733 M 4 113 M 4 090 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,83x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,82x
Nbr of Employees 21 059
Free-Float 69,7%
Chart BPER BANCA S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
BPER Banca S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BPER BANCA S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 2,64 €
Average target price 3,42 €
Spread / Average Target 29,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Piero Luigi Montani Chief Executive Officer & Director
Flavia Mazzarella Chairman
Marisa Pappalardo Independent Non-Executive Director
Silvia Elisabetta Candini Independent Non-Executive Director
Elena Beccalli Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BPER BANCA S.P.A.37.61%4 113
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.1.97%400 558
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED16.17%258 307
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-16.39%220 666
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION15.13%182 216
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED20.42%173 304
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer