  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. BPER Banca S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BPE   IT0000066123

BPER BANCA S.P.A.

(BPE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  11:35:15 2023-02-08 am EST
2.546 EUR   -1.39%
12:40pBPER Bank, 2022 profit increases to triple digits; there is dividend
AN
12:37pItaly's BPER Banca doubles dividend as rate hikes help profit
RE
12:03pBper Banca S P A : Group FY22 Consolidated Results
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Italy's BPER Banca doubles dividend as rate hikes help profit

02/08/2023 | 12:37pm EST
Italy's BPER Banca CEO Piero Montani presents a new business plan

MILAN (Reuters) - BPER Banca said on Wednesday its dividend for 2022 had doubled as rate hikes and lower loss provisions helped its profit offsetting higher costs.

Italy's fourth-largest bank reported a net profit of 1.45 billion euros ($1.56 billion) last year, slightly below a 1.6 billion euros forecast in a Reuters analyst poll.

Net interest income rose 19% in the fourth quarter compared with the previous one and was up 46% year-on-year to 565.5 million euros, above the bank's guidance of 500 million euros, boosted by higher rates and the recent acquisition of smaller peer Banca Carige.

BPER Banca said its board would propose a dividend per share of 12 euro cents on 2022 earnings, up from 6 euro cents for 2021.

($1 = 0.9314 euros)

(Reporting by Andrea Mandalà, editing by Gianluca Semeraro)


© Reuters 2023
Analyst Recommendations on BPER BANCA S.P.A.
Financials
Sales 2022 3 847 M 4 114 M 4 114 M
Net income 2022 1 714 M 1 833 M 1 833 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 2,28x
Yield 2022 4,49%
Capitalization 3 651 M 3 905 M 3 905 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,95x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,86x
Nbr of Employees 21 025
Free-Float 69,7%
Technical analysis trends BPER BANCA S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 2,58 €
Average target price 2,96 €
Spread / Average Target 14,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Piero Luigi Montani Chief Executive Officer & Director
Flavia Mazzarella Chairman
Marisa Pappalardo Independent Non-Executive Director
Silvia Elisabetta Candini Independent Non-Executive Director
Elena Beccalli Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BPER BANCA S.P.A.34.58%3 905
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.5.83%421 355
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION9.81%294 042
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.75%215 110
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY16.57%184 521
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION1.43%159 844