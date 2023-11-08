MILANO, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Italy's BPER Banca on Wednesday beat third-quarter profit forecasts and strengthened its 2023 outlook saying it would use higher-than-expected gains from the net interest margin to fund 1,000 voluntary staff exits.

Italy's fourth-largest bank now sees its 2023 net income at 1.1 billion euros or higher, thanks to more than 3.1 billion euros in profit from the gap between lending and deposit rates.

It had previously forecast a net interest margin (NIM) of around 2.8 billion.

BPER said it would sustain some 400 million euros in costs to shed around 1,000 staff and expense salary increases as banks renegotiate an industry-wide contract with their employees.

Core capital at the end of the year is seen above 14.2%, an improvement versus a previous guidance of around 14%.

For the three months through September, BPER reported a net profit of 382.5 million euros ($409.7 million), versus 81.6 million a year ago, well above a 306 million euro LSEG estimate.

Like peers, BPER Banca said it would set aside 315.4 million euros as non-distributable reserves, instead of paying a one-off windfall tax Italy imposed in August on banks' NIMs, making use of an opt-out provision in the law.($1 = 0.9337 euros) (Reporting by Andrea Mandalà, editing by Valentina Za)