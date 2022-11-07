Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. BPER Banca S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BPE   IT0000066123

BPER BANCA S.P.A.

(BPE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  11:35 2022-11-07 am EST
2.050 EUR   +1.84%
12:22pBper banca ceo sees 2023 revenues above 1 billion…
RE
12:14pItaly's Bper beats estimates for Q3 profit helped by higher rates, fees
RE
11/01Fire Group S.P.A. acquired Portfolio of UTP loans of BPER Banca.
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Italy's Bper beats estimates for Q3 profit helped by higher rates, fees

11/07/2022 | 12:14pm EST
Italy's BPER Banca CEO Piero Montani presents a new business plan

MILAN (Reuters) -Italy's BPER Banca posted on Monday a better-than expected third quarter net profit helped by a rise in core revenues which were boosted by the recent acquisition of rival Banca Carige.

Italy's fourth-largest bank said net profit for the three months through September fell 3.4% from a year earlier to 81.6 million euros but well above an 67 million-euro forecast in a Reuters analyst pool.

Revenues rose 15.1% year-on-year to 1.02 billion euros, above expectations, mainly driven by higher net interest income and stronger net fees despite financial market headwinds. However higher costs related to Carige's ongoing restructuring also dampened profit.

(Reporting by Andrea MandalàEditing by Keith Weir)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 3 810 M 3 777 M 3 777 M
Net income 2022 1 683 M 1 668 M 1 668 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 1,67x
Yield 2022 5,50%
Capitalization 2 843 M 2 818 M 2 818 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,75x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,69x
Nbr of Employees 21 539
Free-Float 69,5%
Managers and Directors
Piero Luigi Montani Chief Executive Officer & Director
Flavia Mazzarella Chairman
Marisa Pappalardo Independent Non-Executive Director
Silvia Elisabetta Candini Independent Non-Executive Director
Elena Beccalli Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BPER BANCA S.P.A.10.42%2 818
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-17.47%383 311
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-17.31%295 145
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-20.68%192 103
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-2.58%178 102
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-20.93%137 841