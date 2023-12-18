(Alliance News) - The following net short positions are the latest provided by Consob and updated as of December 15, 2023:
FTSE MIB
Point72 Asset Management initiates short position on Banco BPM at 0.51 percent
Marshall Wace raises short position on BPER Banca to 0.64% from 0.49%
Millennium International Management raises short position on CNH Industrial to 0.55% from 0.45%
FTSE Italy Mid Cap
Marshall Wace cuts short position on Saras to 1.59% from 1.65%
