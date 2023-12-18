December 18, 2023 at 10:02 am EST

(Alliance News) - The following net short positions are the latest provided by Consob and updated as of December 15, 2023:

FTSE MIB

Point72 Asset Management initiates short position on Banco BPM at 0.51 percent

Marshall Wace raises short position on BPER Banca to 0.64% from 0.49%

Millennium International Management raises short position on CNH Industrial to 0.55% from 0.45%

FTSE Italy Mid Cap

Marshall Wace cuts short position on Saras to 1.59% from 1.65%

