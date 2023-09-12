Today at 10:00 am

(Alliance News) - The following net short positions are the latest provided by Consob and updated as of September 11:

FTSE MIB

Marshall Wace revises short position on BPER Banca to 1.19% from 1.2%

Marshall Wace raises short position on Saipem to 0.81% from 0.72%

FTSE Italy Mid Cap

Wellington Management International raises short position on Banca Ifis to 0.63% from 0.53%

