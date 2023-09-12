(Alliance News) - The following net short positions are the latest provided by Consob and updated as of September 11:
FTSE MIB
Marshall Wace revises short position on BPER Banca to 1.19% from 1.2%
Marshall Wace raises short position on Saipem to 0.81% from 0.72%
FTSE Italy Mid Cap
Wellington Management International raises short position on Banca Ifis to 0.63% from 0.53%
