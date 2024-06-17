(Alliance News) - On Monday, Piazza Affari is trending bullish, in line with other European stock markets, after last week's sharp sell-off. Traders started the week in a positive mood, awaiting updates on the French political situation.

Later in the week, the Bank of England is expected to confirm the current rate, with the swap market pricing in the first cut no earlier than August.

Among the day's economic news, Chinese retail sales rose in May but industrial production growth slowed, official data released Monday showed, suggesting that the recovery in the world's second-largest economy remains uneven.

According to the National Bureau of Statistics, retail sales a key indicator of consumer spending grew 3.7 percent year-on-year in May, up from April's 2.3 percent increase. The figure was also higher than the 3.0 percent increase predicted in a survey of Bloomberg analysts.

Thus, the FTSE Mib is advancing 0.6 percent to EUR32,856.32.

Among the smaller listings, the Mid-Cap is advancing 0.7 percent to EUR46,704.84, the Small-Cap is advancing 0.6 percent to EUR28,417.02 while Italy Growth is posting a green of 0.2 percent to EUR8,060.26.

In Europe, London's FTSE 100 is advancing 0.4 percent, Paris' CAC 40 is marking a plus 0.6 percent, while Frankfurt's DAX 40 is registering a gain of 0.5 percent.

On the blue chip list, good start for BPER Banca, which moves ahead 2.3% to EUR4.46 per share, rebounding after five sessions among the bearish.

For UniCredit, on the other hand, the rise is 2.1 percent, turning upward after two sessions among the bearish.

Tenaris -- in the green by 0.9 percent -- reported that it has completed the third tranche of its USD1.2 billion buyback plan and started the fourth. During the third tranche, the company bought back 18.1 million of its own ordinary shares with a total value of USD300 million. To date, the company holds 34.4 million of its own ordinary shares, representing just under 3.0 percent of its share capital.

Banca Mediolanum -- in the green by 1.1 percent -- announced on Friday that it had bought back 496,000 of its own shares between June 10 and June 14 and for a total value of EUR5.3 million. Thus, the company holds 4.6 million shares, representing 0.6 percent of the share capital.

Pirelli -- in the green by 0.3 percent -- announced Friday that S&P Global Ratings had revised its rating on the company, confirming its investment grade BBB- rating and improving the outlook from "stable" to "positive." In explaining the reason for the upward revision of the outlook, "the agency stressed that Pirelli is well positioned to deliver on its business plan for 2024-2025, has solid cost discipline and a strong positioning in High Value tires that allows it to generate stable operating cash flow with a consequent reduction in leverage," as the company explained in a note.

ERG, on the other hand, gives up 1.8 percent in its third session among the bearish. The stock-which trades in the 2024 red by about 15 percent-is priced in the EUR24.42 area.

On the MidCap, Rai Way advances 2.6 percent, setting the price at EUR5.15 per share.

Also advancing well is OVS, which is up 1.9%, rearing its head after two sessions among the bearish.

For Lottomatica, on the other hand, the gain is 0.8 percent to EUR10.65 per share. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Lottomatica, rating it 'neutral' and setting a target price of EUR12.45.

Among the few bearish performers, Philogen retreats 1.0%, following Friday night's green with 2.0%.

On the SmallCap, Newlat Food advances 5.4% to EUR10.4 per share, after the 0.4% decline with which it closed Friday evening.

Seri Industrial, on the other hand, advances 3.2%, with new price at EUR4.18 per share and rearing its head again after two sessions closed at a loss.

Fiera Milano, on the other hand, marks a plus 3.1%, rebounding after five sessions ended with a bearish candle.

CY4Gate - in the money with 1.5 percent - announced Monday that it has signed contracts worth a total of about EUR1.7 million through one of its subsidiaries for the renewal and evolution of solutions in decision intelligence in foreign markets.

Among the bearish, also a minority in this list, SS Lazio is stepping back 3.0 percent, after two sessions ended among the bearish.

Among SMBs, boost on iVision Tech, which moves ahead 6.4% after two bearish sessions.

Emma Villas advances 3.6%, breaking the four-session bearish mini-trend.

Good buying also on Pharmacosmo, which brings the bar forward 3.3% to EUR0.8160.

Among the bearish traders, in a still uneventful list, CrowdFundme is giving up 4.8%, after two bullish sessions in which it rallied an aggregate of nearly 18%.

In New York on Friday night, the Dow gave up 0.2 percent, the Nasdaq rallied 0.1 percent, and the S&P 500 closed just below par.

In Asia, the Nikkei gave up 1.8 percent, the Shanghai Composite gave up 0.6 percent, while the Hang Seng floated in the green by 0.1 percent.

Among currencies, the euro changed hands at USD1.0702 from USD1.0694 in Friday's European stock close while the pound was worth USD1.2668 from USD1.2678 on Friday evening.

Among commodities, Brent crude is trading at USD82.50 per barrel from USD82.78 per barrel at Thursday's close. Gold, on the other hand, trades at USD2,316.64 an ounce from USD2,331.03 on Thursday evening.

On Monday's macroeconomic calendar, a three- and six-month U.S. T-Note auction is scheduled a speech by FOMC member Harker in late afternoon Europe.

Among the companies in the Piazza Affari, Zucchi's results are expected.

