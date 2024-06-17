(Alliance News) - DBRS Morningstar on Monday revised the trend of BPER Banca Spa's long-term and short-term issuer ratings and Senior Debt ratings from Stable to Positive.

"This positive rating action rewards the growing ability to generate profitability, improved operational efficiency and a lower cost of credit," the company explained in a note.

"The confirmation of all key ratings in the Investment Grade category reflects the well-established and well-diversified franchise in Italy resulting from recent integrations. In addition, the ratings continue to be supported by adequate capital, liquidity and

funding."

On Monday, BPER Banca closed in the green by 1.9 percent at EUR4.44 per share.

