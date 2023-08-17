Today at 10:10 am

(Alliance News) - The following net short positions are the latest provided by Consob and updated as of August 16, 2023:

FTSE MIB

Capital Fund Management raises short on BPER Banca to 0.64 percent from 0.59 percent

Marshall Wace raises short on BPER Bank to 1.02% from 0.91%

Marshall Wace cuts short on Saipem to 0.98% from 1.03%

FTSE Italy Mid Cap

JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) cuts short on Datalogic to 0.48% from 0.59%

Citadel Advisors cuts short on Industrie De Nora to 0.68% from 0.71%

