(Alliance News) - The following net short positions are the latest provided by Consob and updated as of August 16, 2023:
FTSE MIB
Capital Fund Management raises short on BPER Banca to 0.64 percent from 0.59 percent
Marshall Wace raises short on BPER Bank to 1.02% from 0.91%
Marshall Wace cuts short on Saipem to 0.98% from 1.03%
FTSE Italy Mid Cap
JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) cuts short on Datalogic to 0.48% from 0.59%
Citadel Advisors cuts short on Industrie De Nora to 0.68% from 0.71%
