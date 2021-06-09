BPER Banca S p A : OdG_2 Candidature for the integration of the BoD

SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING

23 JUNE 2021

PUBLICATION OF CANDIDATURE FOR THE INTEGRATION, FOR THE REST OF THE

THREE-YEAR PERIOD 2021-2023, OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Modena - 9 June 2021. With reference to item 2) on the Agenda of the Shareholders' Meeting convened on 23 June 2021, we inform you that on 8 June 2021 Fondazione di Modena presented the candidature of Elisa Valeriani for the integration of the Board of Directors of BPER Banca S.p.A. for the rest of the three-year period 2021-2023.

The candidature met the eligibility requirements established by current regulations and by the Articles of Association; it has been recorded in the Bank's specific Register, numbered in chronological order with no.1 according to the day and hour-minute it was filed. This chronological number will be submitted to the vote of the Shareholders.

The information and documents related to the presented candidature are provided below, as required by the relevant regulations.

