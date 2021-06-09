Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. BPER Banca S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BPE   IT0000066123

BPER BANCA S.P.A.

(BPE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

BPER Banca S p A : OdG_2 Candidature for the integration of the BoD

06/09/2021 | 04:27am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING

23 JUNE 2021

PUBLICATION OF CANDIDATURE FOR THE INTEGRATION, FOR THE REST OF THE

THREE-YEAR PERIOD 2021-2023, OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Modena - 9 June 2021. With reference to item 2) on the Agenda of the Shareholders' Meeting convened on 23 June 2021, we inform you that on 8 June 2021 Fondazione di Modena presented the candidature of Elisa Valeriani for the integration of the Board of Directors of BPER Banca S.p.A. for the rest of the three-year period 2021-2023.

The candidature met the eligibility requirements established by current regulations and by the Articles of Association; it has been recorded in the Bank's specific Register, numbered in chronological order with no.1 according to the day and hour-minute it was filed. This chronological number will be submitted to the vote of the Shareholders.

The information and documents related to the presented candidature are provided below, as required by the relevant regulations.

* * *

This document is available, in accordance with current regulations, at the head office, in the 1INFO storage device and on the Bank's website (www.bper.it- Sito Istituzionale > Governance > Shareholders' Meeting).

BPER Banca S.p.A.

This is a translation into English of the original in Italian. The Italian text shall prevail over the English version.

BPER Banca S.p.A., head office in Modena, via San Carlo, 8/20 - Tax Code and Modena Companies Register no. 01153230360 - Company belonging to the BPER BANCA GROUP VAT, VAT no. 03830780361 - Share capital Euro 2,100,435,182.40 - ABI Code 5387.6 - Register of Banks no. 4932 - Member of the Interbank Deposit Guarantee Fund and of the National Guarantee Fund - Parent Company of the BPER Banca S.p.A. Banking Group - Register of Banking Groups no. 5387.6 - Tel. 059.2021111 - Telefax 059.2022033 - e-mail: servizio.clienti@bper.it - Certified e-mail (PEC): bper@pec.gruppobper.it - bper.it - istituzionale.bper.it

INTEGRATION, FOR THE REST OF THE THREE-YEAR PERIOD 2021-2023, OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

CANDIDATE

DIRECTOR

No. 1

Proposal of candidature filed on 8 June 2021 at 16:59

Elisa Valeriani - born in Reggio Emilia (RE) on 22 August 1972

This is a translation into English of the original in Italian. The Italian text shall prevail over the English version.

BPER Banca S.p.A., head office in Modena, via San Carlo, 8/20 - Tax Code and Modena Companies Register no. 01153230360 - Company belonging to the BPER BANCA GROUP VAT, VAT no. 03830780361 - Share capital Euro 2,100,435,182.40 - ABI Code 5387.6 - Register of Banks no. 4932 - Member of the Interbank Deposit Guarantee Fund and of the National Guarantee Fund - Parent Company of the BPER Banca S.p.A. Banking Group - Register of Banking Groups no. 5387.6 - Tel. 059.2021111 - Telefax 059.2022033 - e-mail: servizio.clienti@bper.it - Certified e-mail (PEC): bper@pec.gruppobper.it - bper.it - istituzionale.bper.it

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

BPER Banca S.p.A. published this content on 09 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 June 2021 08:26:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about BPER BANCA S.P.A.
04:27aBPER BANCA S P A  : OdG_2 Candidature for the integration of the BoD
PU
03:37aBPER BANCA S P A  : Proxy to the Designated Representative
PU
02:35aBPER BANCA S P A  : Presentation of candidature for the integration of the Board..
PU
06/01MARKET CHATTER : Unipol Stake Buy in Banca Popolare di Sondrio May Trigger Itali..
MT
06/01Unipol's move opens new chapter in Italian banking M&A saga
RE
05/31BPER BANCA S P A  : Pubblicazione di documentazione su argomenti all'ordine del ..
PU
05/31BPER BANCA S P A  : OdG_1 Candidatures for the integration of the BoSA - Chairma..
PU
05/31BPER BANCA S P A  : Filing candidatures for the integration of the Board of Stat..
PU
05/26Italy's Unipol buys 4% of Popolare di Sondrio at 4.15 euros/share
RE
05/24BPER BANCA S.P.A. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 3 285 M 4 000 M 4 000 M
Net income 2021 680 M 828 M 828 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 4,20x
Yield 2021 3,23%
Capitalization 2 876 M 3 503 M 3 503 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,88x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,84x
Nbr of Employees 17 808
Free-Float 88,4%
Chart BPER BANCA S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
BPER Banca S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BPER BANCA S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 2,30 €
Last Close Price 2,04 €
Spread / Highest target 32,6%
Spread / Average Target 13,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,77%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Piero Luigi Montani Chief Executive Officer & Director
Flavia Mazzarella Chairman
Marisa Pappalardo Independent Non-Executive Director
Silvia Elisabetta Candini Independent Non-Executive Director
Elena Beccalli Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BPER BANCA S.P.A.37.10%3 503
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.29.85%501 474
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION41.47%369 509
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-0.80%273 705
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.29.69%224 658
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION5.26%202 270