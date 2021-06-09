Log in
    BPE   IT0000066123

BPER BANCA S.P.A.

(BPE)
BPER Banca S p A : Presentation of candidature for the integration of the Board of Directors for the rest of the three-year period 2021-2023

06/09/2021
BPER would like to announce that, by the deadline of 8 June 2021 for the presentation of individual resolution proposals, the shareholder Fondazione di Modena presented a candidature for the appointment of a Director to replace a ceased Director (point 2 of the Agenda of the Shareholders Meeting convened on 23 June 2021) in the person of the candidate Ms. Elisa Valeriani.

The documentation regarding the candidature, will be published on the Bank's website www.bper.it - Sito Istituzionale > Governance > Shareholders' Meeting, as well as in the 1INFO storage device.

Disclaimer

BPER Banca S.p.A. published this content on 09 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 June 2021 06:34:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 3 285 M 4 002 M 4 002 M
Net income 2021 680 M 828 M 828 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 4,20x
Yield 2021 3,23%
Capitalization 2 876 M 3 503 M 3 504 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,88x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,84x
Nbr of Employees 17 808
Free-Float 88,4%
Chart BPER BANCA S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
BPER Banca S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BPER BANCA S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 2,30 €
Last Close Price 2,04 €
Spread / Highest target 32,6%
Spread / Average Target 13,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,77%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Piero Luigi Montani Chief Executive Officer & Director
Flavia Mazzarella Chairman
Marisa Pappalardo Independent Non-Executive Director
Silvia Elisabetta Candini Independent Non-Executive Director
Elena Beccalli Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BPER BANCA S.P.A.37.10%3 503
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.29.85%501 474
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION41.47%369 509
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-0.80%273 705
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.29.69%224 658
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION5.26%202 270