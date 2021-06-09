BPER Banca S p A : Presentation of candidature for the integration of the Board of Directors for the rest of the three-year period 2021-2023

BPER would like to announce that, by the deadline of 8 June 2021 for the presentation of individual resolution proposals, the shareholder Fondazione di Modena presented a candidature for the appointment of a Director to replace a ceased Director (point 2 of the Agenda of the Shareholders Meeting convened on 23 June 2021) in the person of the candidate Ms. Elisa Valeriani.

The documentation regarding the candidature, will be published on the Bank's website www.bper.it - Sito Istituzionale > Governance > Shareholders' Meeting, as well as in the 1INFO storage device.