  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. BPH Energy Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BPH   AU000000BPH4

BPH ENERGY LIMITED

(BPH)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 11/19
0.044 AUD   -6.38%
05:50pBPH Energy Limited Investee Advent Call for Tender Drilling Fluids
AW
11/16BPH ENERGY LIMITED (ASX : BPH) Investment in Advent Energy
AQ
10/31BPH Energy Limited Annual Report
AW
BPH Energy Limited Investee Advent Call for Tender Drilling Fluids

11/21/2021 | 05:50pm EST
Investee Advent Call for Tender Drilling Fluids

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - BPH Energy Limited (ASX:BPH) is pleased to advise that a Call for Tender has been issued by Advent Energy, through its' subsidiary Asset Energy, for the provision of Drilling Fluids & Solids Control Equipment, Materials and Services for the planned Seablue-1 exploration well.

The well is planned to be drilled in 125m of water approximately 26km offshore and 30km SSE of the City of Newcastle. The drilling of the well is subject to regulatory approvals and funding, and is expected to take around 40 days to reach total depth.

The well has two objectives; (i) a gas target and (ii) evaluation for Carbon Capture Storage, subject to funding.

When the well has reached Total Depth and has been fully evaluated, it will be plugged and abandoned as per regulatory requirements and, in line with pre-drill planning as an exploration well, the wellhead and associated equipment will be removed from the seabed.

PEP11 interests are:
Advent Energy Ltd 85 %
Bounty Oil and Gas NL (ASX:BUY) 15%



About BPH Energy Limited:

BPH Energy Limited (ASX:BPH) is an Australian Securities Exchange listed company developing biomedical research and technologies within Australian Universities and Hospital Institutes.

The company provides early stage funding, project management and commercialisation strategies for a direct collaboration, a spin out company or to secure a license.

BPH provides funding for commercial strategies for proof of concept, research and product development, whilst the institutional partner provides infrastructure and the core scientific expertise.

BPH currently partners with several academic institutions including The Harry Perkins Institute for Medical Research and Swinburne University of Technology (SUT).



Source:
BPH Energy Limited



Contact:

David Breeze
admin@bphenergy.com.au
www.bphenergy.com.au
T: +61 8 9328 8366

© ABN Newswire 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 0,07 M 0,05 M 0,05 M
Net income 2021 -1,61 M -1,17 M -1,17 M
Net cash 2021 10,1 M 7,30 M 7,30 M
P/E ratio 2021 -8,71x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 29,3 M 21,2 M 21,2 M
EV / Sales 2020 35,1x
EV / Sales 2021 567x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 78,3%
