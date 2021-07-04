Log in
    BPH   AU000000BPH4

BPH ENERGY LIMITED

(BPH)
End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 07/02
0.078 AUD   +6.85%
0.078 AUD   +6.85%
BPH Energy Limited Investee Advent Issuance of Tender

07/04/2021
Investee Advent Issuance of Tender

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - BPH Energy Limited (ASX:BPH) is pleased to advise that a Call for Tender for the provision of Conductor and Surface Casing & Associated Services for Advent's upcoming exploration well has been issued.

The well is planned to be drilled in 125m of water approximately 26km offshore and 30km SSE of the City of Newcastle. The drilling of the well is subject to funding and regulatory approvals and is expected to take around 40 days to reach Total Depth.

The proposed well has two objectives: (i) a gas target and (ii) evaluation for Carbon Capture Storage, subject to funding.

When the well has reached Total Depth and has been fully evaluated, it will be plugged and abandoned as per regulatory requirements, in line with pre-drill planning as an exploration well, the well head and associated equipment will be removed from the seabed.

PEP11 interests are:
Advent Energy Ltd 85 %
Bounty Oil and Gas NL (ASX:BUY) 15%

To view the location map, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/2097BNMG



About BPH Energy Limited:

BPH Energy Limited (ASX:BPH) is an Australian Securities Exchange listed company developing biomedical research and technologies within Australian Universities and Hospital Institutes.

The company provides early stage funding, project management and commercialisation strategies for a direct collaboration, a spin out company or to secure a license.

BPH provides funding for commercial strategies for proof of concept, research and product development, whilst the institutional partner provides infrastructure and the core scientific expertise.

BPH currently partners with several academic institutions including The Harry Perkins Institute for Medical Research and Swinburne University of Technology (SUT).



Source:
BPH Energy Limited



Contact:

David Breeze
admin@bphenergy.com.au
www.bphenergy.com.au
T: +61 8 9328 8366

© ABN Newswire 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 0,24 M 0,18 M 0,18 M
Net income 2020 1,12 M 0,84 M 0,84 M
Net cash 2020 0,16 M 0,12 M 0,12 M
P/E ratio 2020 7,09x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 51,9 M 38,9 M 39,0 M
EV / Sales 2019 8,19x
EV / Sales 2020 35,1x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 79,1%
Managers and Directors
David Leslie Breeze Chairman, Managing Director & Secretary
Anthony Huston Non-Executive Director
Charles Maling. Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BPH ENERGY LIMITED81.40%39
MODERNA, INC.124.27%88 312
LONZA GROUP AG15.23%53 538
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.39.06%47 022
CELLTRION, INC.-25.91%32 170
SEAGEN INC.-10.20%28 525