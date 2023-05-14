Advanced search
    BPH   AU000000BPH4

BPH ENERGY LIMITED

(BPH)
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  08:10:25 2023-05-14 pm EDT
0.0230 AUD   +9.52%
BPH Energy Limited Investee Cortical Dynamics Update

05/14/2023 | 05:22pm EDT
Investee Cortical Dynamics Update

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Philips Electronics North America Corp. has confirmed that BPH Energy Limited (ASX:BPH) investee company Cortical Dynamics Limited (Cortical) has with successful testing and provision of documentation met the necessary prerequisites of the Philips License and Cooperation Agreement to claim the BARM-PEC as a compatible and "supported device" for Philips Patient Monitoring Systems IntelliVue MP40-90 and MX400-850 using the Philips IntelliBridge EC10 Interface Module or IntelliBridge EC10 integral Interface Board, as well as Philips IntelliBridge System Release C.0 and Patient Information Center iX using the EC40/80 Hub with Open Interface driver (ED/BD101) and EC5 ID Module #106.

Philips confirms that Cortical may now claim compatibility of the BARM-PEC with the abovementioned Philips IntelliVue Patient Monitoring Systems.

Philips will include Cortical's BARM-PEC in the list of Open Interface supported medical devices that is communicated to the Philips sales force and published on related Philips webpages.

Neurotechnology Company Cortical Dynamics has developed BARM(TM) (Brain Anaesthesia Response Monitor) a next generation certified class II personalised Depth of Anaesthesia Monitoring Device for use in the operating room and ICU , complemented by CORDYAN(TM) (Cortical Dynamics Analytics) a proprietary deep learning system/App focusing on anaesthesiology.



About BPH Energy Limited:

BPH Energy Limited (ASX:BPH) is an Australian Securities Exchange listed company developing biomedical research and technologies within Australian Universities and Hospital Institutes.

The company provides early stage funding, project management and commercialisation strategies for a direct collaboration, a spin out company or to secure a license.

BPH provides funding for commercial strategies for proof of concept, research and product development, whilst the institutional partner provides infrastructure and the core scientific expertise.

BPH currently partners with several academic institutions including The Harry Perkins Institute for Medical Research and Swinburne University of Technology (SUT).



Source:
BPH Energy Limited



Contact:

David Breeze
admin@bphenergy.com.au
www.bphenergy.com.au
T: +61 8 9328 8366

© ABN Newswire 2023
