  Homepage
  Equities
  Australia
  Australian Stock Exchange
  BPH Energy Limited
  News
  Summary
    BPH   AU000000BPH4

BPH ENERGY LIMITED

(BPH)
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  02:11:01 2023-05-03 am EDT
0.0270 AUD   +8.00%
07:25aBPH Energy Limited Investor Webinar Friday 5th May, 2023
AW
07:24aBph Energy Limited (asx : BPH) Investor Webinar Friday 5th May, 2023
AQ
04/27BPH Energy Limited Clean Hydrogen Update
AW
BPH Energy Limited Investor Webinar Friday 5th May, 2023

05/03/2023 | 07:25am EDT
Investor Webinar

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - BPH Energy Limited (ASX:BPH) is pleased to announce its participation in the ShareCafe Small Cap "Hidden Gems" Webinar, to be held Friday 5th of May 2023 from 12:30pm AEST/ 10:30am AWST.

David Breeze - Executive Director will provide an overview of the Company which is a diversified company holding investments in resources and medical technology.

This webinar can be viewed live via Zoom and will provide viewers the opportunity to hear from, and engage with, a range of ASX-listed leading micro/mid cap companies.

To access further details of the event and to register at no cost, please visit:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/02T6OEIV



About BPH Energy Limited:

BPH Energy Limited (ASX:BPH) is an Australian Securities Exchange listed company developing biomedical research and technologies within Australian Universities and Hospital Institutes.

The company provides early stage funding, project management and commercialisation strategies for a direct collaboration, a spin out company or to secure a license.

BPH provides funding for commercial strategies for proof of concept, research and product development, whilst the institutional partner provides infrastructure and the core scientific expertise.

BPH currently partners with several academic institutions including The Harry Perkins Institute for Medical Research and Swinburne University of Technology (SUT).



Source:
BPH Energy Limited



Contact:

David Breeze
admin@bphenergy.com.au
www.bphenergy.com.au
T: +61 8 9328 8366

© ABN Newswire 2023
