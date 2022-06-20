|
BPL : Reply to Clarification Sought- Financial Results
BPL Limited
Statement of impact of Audit Qualifications on Consolidated for the Financial
Statements for the Financial year 2021-22
[See Regulation 33/52 of the SEBI (LODR) (Amendment) Regulations, 2016]
|
I.
|
Sl.
|
Particulars
|
Audited Figures (as
|
Adjusted figures
|
|
No.
|
|
reported before
|
(audited figures
|
|
|
|
adjusting for
|
after adjusting for
|
|
|
|
qualifications)
|
qualifications)
|
|
|
|
(in Lakhs.)
|
(in Lakhs.)
|
|
1.
|
Turnover/ Total Income
|
4919.18
|
4919.18
|
|
2.
|
Total Expenditure
|
4154.34
|
4154.34
|
|
3.
|
Net Profit/ (Loss)
|
764.85
|
764.85
|
|
4.
|
Earnings Per Share
|
3.37
|
3.37
|
|
5.
|
Total Assets
|
53,631.75
|
53631.75
|
|
6.
|
Total Liabilities
|
23539.28
|
23539.28
|
|
7.
|
Net Worth
|
30092.47
|
30092.47
|
|
8.
|
Any other Financial Item(s)
|
-----
|
-----
|
|
|
(as felt appropriate by the
|
|
|
|
|
management)
|
|
|
II.
|
Audit Qualification (each Audit Qualification separately):
|
|
|
a.
|
Details of Audit Qualification:
|
|
|
|
|
1. Going concern issue of BPL Power Projects (AP) Private Limited
|
|
|
The financial statement of a subsidiary BPL Power Projects (AP)
|
|
|
Private Limited which is consolidated with the company are prepared
|
|
|
based on going concern assumption, considering various factors.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
b.
|
Type of Audit Qualification:
|
|
|
|
|
Qualified Opinion/ Disclaimer of Opinion/ Adverse Opinion
|
|
c.
|
Frequency of Qualification:
|
|
|
|
|
Appeared first time.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
d.
|
1. For Audit Qualification(s) where the impact is quantified by the
|
|
|
Auditor, Management's views:
|
|
|
|
BPL Power Projects (AP) Private Limited is one of the subsidiaries of
|
|
|
the company. The company has underlying assets which are
|
|
|
available to the company. BPPL is yet to commence the commercial
|
|
|
operations. Hence, the management is of the opinion that company
|
|
|
is a going concern.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
For Audit Qualifications where the impact is not quantified by the Auditor:
-
-
Management's estimation on the impact of Audit Qualification-Nil
-
If Management is unable to estimate the impact, reasons for the same: -
NIL
-
Auditor's comments on (i) or (ii) above: NIL III. Signatories
Place: Bengaluru
Date: 30.05.2022
Disclaimer
BPL Limited published this content on 20 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 June 2022 06:03:05 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
|
|All news about BPL LIMITED
|
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2022
|
382 M
4,90 M
4,90 M
|Net income 2022
|
129 M
1,66 M
1,66 M
|Net Debt 2022
|
305 M
3,91 M
3,91 M
|P/E ratio 2022
|18,7x
|Yield 2022
|-
|
|Capitalization
|
2 782 M
35,6 M
35,6 M
|EV / Sales 2021
|2,80x
|EV / Sales 2022
|8,85x
|Nbr of Employees
|129
|Free-Float
|34,0%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Income Statement Evolution