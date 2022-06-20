Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. BPL Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    500074   INE110A01019

BPL LIMITED

(500074)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-16
56.90 INR   +2.34%
02:04aBPL : Reply to Clarification Sought- Financial Results
PU
06/15BPL Turns to Profit in Fiscal Q4
MT
04/05BPL Limited Announces the Resignation of Prasanna Kumar Pavithra as Independent Director
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BPL : Reply to Clarification Sought- Financial Results

06/20/2022 | 02:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BPL Limited

Statement of impact of Audit Qualifications on Consolidated for the Financial

Statements for the Financial year 2021-22

[See Regulation 33/52 of the SEBI (LODR) (Amendment) Regulations, 2016]

I.

Sl.

Particulars

Audited Figures (as

Adjusted figures

No.

reported before

(audited figures

adjusting for

after adjusting for

qualifications)

qualifications)

(in Lakhs.)

(in Lakhs.)

1.

Turnover/ Total Income

4919.18

4919.18

2.

Total Expenditure

4154.34

4154.34

3.

Net Profit/ (Loss)

764.85

764.85

4.

Earnings Per Share

3.37

3.37

5.

Total Assets

53,631.75

53631.75

6.

Total Liabilities

23539.28

23539.28

7.

Net Worth

30092.47

30092.47

8.

Any other Financial Item(s)

-----

-----

(as felt appropriate by the

management)

II.

Audit Qualification (each Audit Qualification separately):

a.

Details of Audit Qualification:

1. Going concern issue of BPL Power Projects (AP) Private Limited

The financial statement of a subsidiary BPL Power Projects (AP)

Private Limited which is consolidated with the company are prepared

based on going concern assumption, considering various factors.

b.

Type of Audit Qualification:

Qualified Opinion/ Disclaimer of Opinion/ Adverse Opinion

c.

Frequency of Qualification:

Appeared first time.

d.

1. For Audit Qualification(s) where the impact is quantified by the

Auditor, Management's views:

BPL Power Projects (AP) Private Limited is one of the subsidiaries of

the company. The company has underlying assets which are

available to the company. BPPL is yet to commence the commercial

operations. Hence, the management is of the opinion that company

is a going concern.

  1. For Audit Qualifications where the impact is not quantified by the Auditor:
    1. Management's estimation on the impact of Audit Qualification-Nil
    2. If Management is unable to estimate the impact, reasons for the same: -
      NIL
    3. Auditor's comments on (i) or (ii) above: NIL III. Signatories

Place: Bengaluru

Date: 30.05.2022

Disclaimer

BPL Limited published this content on 20 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 June 2022 06:03:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BPL LIMITED
02:04aBPL : Reply to Clarification Sought- Financial Results
PU
06/15BPL Turns to Profit in Fiscal Q4
MT
04/05BPL Limited Announces the Resignation of Prasanna Kumar Pavithra as Independent Directo..
CI
04/05BPL : Resignation
PU
02/14BPL Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended Decemb..
CI
2021BPL Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended Septem..
CI
2021BPL Limited Announces Change in Directorate
CI
2021BPL Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First quarter Ended June 30, 2021
CI
2021BPL : Brickwork Ratings India Affirms B Long-Term Rating on BPL's Bank Loans; Outlook Stab..
MT
2021Bpl Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended March 31, 2021
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 382 M 4,90 M 4,90 M
Net income 2022 129 M 1,66 M 1,66 M
Net Debt 2022 305 M 3,91 M 3,91 M
P/E ratio 2022 18,7x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 782 M 35,6 M 35,6 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,80x
EV / Sales 2022 8,85x
Nbr of Employees 129
Free-Float 34,0%
Chart BPL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
BPL Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ajit Gopal Nambiar Executive Chairman & Managing Director
TLM Rangachar Chief Financial Officer
Deepika N. Bhandiwad Secretary & Compliance Officer
Nowroz Jal Cama Independent Non-Executive Director
Chandan Juneja Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BPL LIMITED-24.49%36
SONY GROUP CORPORATION-22.52%102 574
PANASONIC CORPORATION-12.02%19 217
LG ELECTRONICS INC.-32.46%12 330
LARGAN PRECISION CO.,LTD-32.05%7 500
SHARP CORPORATION-19.68%4 795