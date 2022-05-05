Belgium's Bpost beats Q1 profit forecast but warns of risk in 2022

May 5 (Reuters) - Belgian postal operator Bpost
on Thursday reported consensus-beating core profit but warned of
a 40 million euro downside risk to its 2022 guidance from rising
inflation and a drop in parcel volumes as COVID-19 restrictions
unwound.
The group's adjusted earnings before interest and taxes
(EBIT) for the first quarter came in at 93 million euros ($97.59
million), down nearly 20% from the previous year, but above
analysts' 84.8 million euros forecast.
Bpost said these results, in line with its full-year
guidance, were supported by strong mail revenues and growth at
its Radial unit in North America.
In February, it had forecast EBIT of between 280 million and
310 million euros this year, and operating income growth in the
mid- to high-single-digit percentage range.
Inflation in the euro zone hit a record high of 7.5% in
April, and rose 8.31% from a year earlier in Bpost's home market
Belgium.
The firm's parcel volumes in Belgium this quarter also
dropped 14.8% year-on-year.
European postal operators like Bpost and peer Deutsche Post
have been pressured as e-commerce giant Amazon
has handled more packages through its same-day delivery
service Amazon Logistics. Amazon's first Belgium delivery centre
should open in Antwerp by the end of the year.
"In Belgium, where we are currently facing Amazon’s
insourcing, inflationary pressures on costs and demand and the
lack of fair competition in the last mile delivery of parcels,
management is intensifying action plans to deliver on the
transformation of our operating model" Chief Executive Dirk
Tirez said in a statement.
Dutch rival PostNL, which benefited from a
pandemic-driven boom in e-commerce, said in February it targeted
normalised earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of between
210-240 million euros in 2022, guidance in line with that of
2021.
($1 = 0.9529 euros)
(Reporting by Olivier Cherfan and Dagmarah Mackos; Editing by
Jan Harvey and David Gregorio)