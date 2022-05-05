Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Belgium
  Euronext Bruxelles
  Bpost SA/NV
  News
  Summary
    BPOST   BE0974268972

BPOST SA/NV

(BPOST)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Bruxelles  -  05/05 11:35:21 am EDT
6.050 EUR   -0.33%
01:00pBelgium's Bpost beats Q1 profit forecast but warns of risk in 2022
RE
04/27BPOST / : Active Ants opens its 5th fulfilment centre in the UK
PU
04/08BPOST / : 2022 Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of bpost SA/NV
PU
Belgium's Bpost beats Q1 profit forecast but warns of risk in 2022

05/05/2022 | 01:00pm EDT
Belgian post company Bpost struggles to deliver massive amounts of parcels during the Christmas period amid the COVID-19 outbreak

May 5 (Reuters) - Belgian postal operator Bpost on Thursday reported consensus-beating core profit but warned of a 40 million euro downside risk to its 2022 guidance from rising inflation and a drop in parcel volumes as COVID-19 restrictions unwound.

The group's adjusted earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) for the first quarter came in at 93 million euros ($97.59 million), down nearly 20% from the previous year, but above analysts' 84.8 million euros forecast.

Bpost said these results, in line with its full-year guidance, were supported by strong mail revenues and growth at its Radial unit in North America.

In February, it had forecast EBIT of between 280 million and 310 million euros this year, and operating income growth in the mid- to high-single-digit percentage range.

Inflation in the euro zone hit a record high of 7.5% in April, and rose 8.31% from a year earlier in Bpost's home market Belgium.

The firm's parcel volumes in Belgium this quarter also dropped 14.8% year-on-year.

European postal operators like Bpost and peer Deutsche Post have been pressured as e-commerce giant Amazon has handled more packages through its same-day delivery service Amazon Logistics. Amazon's first Belgium delivery centre should open in Antwerp by the end of the year.

"In Belgium, where we are currently facing Amazon’s insourcing, inflationary pressures on costs and demand and the lack of fair competition in the last mile delivery of parcels, management is intensifying action plans to deliver on the transformation of our operating model" Chief Executive Dirk Tirez said in a statement.

Dutch rival PostNL, which benefited from a pandemic-driven boom in e-commerce, said in February it targeted normalised earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of between 210-240 million euros in 2022, guidance in line with that of 2021.

($1 = 0.9529 euros) (Reporting by Olivier Cherfan and Dagmarah Mackos; Editing by Jan Harvey and David Gregorio)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM, INC. -6.87% 2341.79 Delayed Quote.-24.47%
BPOST SA/NV -0.33% 6.05 Real-time Quote.-20.86%
DEUTSCHE POST AG -2.20% 39.96 Delayed Quote.-27.73%
POSTNL N.V. -0.88% 3.158 Real-time Quote.-16.75%
Financials
Sales 2022 4 432 M 4 681 M 4 681 M
Net income 2022 186 M 197 M 197 M
Net Debt 2022 521 M 550 M 550 M
P/E ratio 2022 6,73x
Yield 2022 6,33%
Capitalization 1 214 M 1 282 M 1 282 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,39x
EV / Sales 2023 0,38x
Nbr of Employees 31 497
Free-Float 49,0%
Chart BPOST SA/NV
Duration : Period :
bpost SA/NV Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BPOST SA/NV
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 6,07 €
Average target price 7,90 €
Spread / Average Target 30,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Dirk P. Tirez CEO, Secretary, Director & Chief Legal Officer
Audrey Hanard Chairman
Nico Cools Head-Information & Communication Technology
Ray Stewart Independent Director
Michael Adrian Stone Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BPOST SA/NV-20.86%1 282
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC-14.25%160 109
FEDEX CORPORATION-19.00%54 295
DEUTSCHE POST AG-27.73%52 746
EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC.-17.48%18 558
SG HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.-12.92%11 463