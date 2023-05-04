Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Belgium
  4. Euronext Bruxelles
  5. Bpost SA/NV
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BPOST   BE0974268972

BPOST SA/NV

(BPOST)
Real-time Euronext Bruxelles  -  11:35:00 2023-05-04 am EDT
4.220 EUR   -0.85%
12:11pBelgium's Bpost core profit falls slightly less than expected
RE
04/27Global markets live: Barclays, Meta, Samsung, Walt Disney, Microsoft...
MS
04/26Belgium to probe Bpost for potential overcharging on government contracts
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Belgium's Bpost core profit falls slightly less than expected

05/04/2023 | 12:11pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Belgium's national postal deliverer bpost is pictured outside the company's headquarters in Brussels

(Reuters) - Belgium's postal operator Bpost on Thursday reported quarterly core profit slightly above estimates, citing challenging economic conditions mitigated by strong parcel volumes, price increases and cost control.

Its adjusted earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) fell 16.5% to 77.6 million euros ($85.4 million) in the first quarter, compared with 93 million euros a year earlier.

Analysts polled by the company had forecast adjusted EBIT of 76.4 million euros for the quarter.

The company did not provide new guidance for 2023 after withdrawing its previous version last month following a compliance review of its services with the Belgian State.

($1 = 0.9083 euros)

(Reporting by Augustin Turpin and Olivier Cherfan; Editing by Jan Harvey)


© Reuters 2023
Analyst Recommendations on BPOST SA/NV
Financials
Sales 2023 4 442 M 4 911 M 4 911 M
Net income 2023 134 M 148 M 148 M
Net Debt 2023 542 M 600 M 600 M
P/E ratio 2023 5,82x
Yield 2023 6,62%
Capitalization 851 M 941 M 941 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,31x
EV / Sales 2024 0,30x
Nbr of Employees 33 165
Free-Float 49,0%
Chart BPOST SA/NV
Duration : Period :
bpost SA/NV Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BPOST SA/NV
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 4,26 €
Average target price 5,47 €
Spread / Average Target 28,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Philippe Dartienne Chief Executive & Financial Officer
Audrey Hanard Chairman
James Edge Chief Technology Officer
Michael Adrian Stone Independent Director
Jules Noten Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BPOST SA/NV-11.41%941
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC.1.14%150 632
DEUTSCHE POST AG24.62%58 101
FEDEX CORPORATION31.87%57 439
EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC.13.37%17 989
SG HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.13.44%9 681
