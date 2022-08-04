Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Belgium
  4. Euronext Bruxelles
  5. Bpost SA/NV
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BPOST   BE0974268972

BPOST SA/NV

(BPOST)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Bruxelles  -  11:35 2022-08-04 am EDT
6.265 EUR   +0.80%
07/19European Commission OKs Belgium Compensation Plan For Bpost
MT
07/14BPOST / : Postmen now deliver coffee with the newspaper
PU
06/30BPOST / : trials parcel packaging that can be reused a hundred times
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Belgium's Bpost takes earnings hit but sees less risk

08/04/2022 | 01:33pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Belgian postal operator Bpost on Thursday reported a 22.5% drop in its second-quarter earnings which beat its guidance set out in February and it now sees less risk from "continued market disruptions".

The Belgian mail, parcel and e-commerce logistics company, posted adjusted earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) of 82.6 million euros in the second quarter, a lesser decline than that expected by analysts who had forecast an adjusted EBIT of 70.4 million euros. The company reported resilient mail revenues and growth at its Radial North America business.

The group revised downwards the potential impact on its full-year results of rising inflation, salary indexation, transport and energy costs and customer confidence to 25 million from 40 million euros previously.

Bpost however still sees uncertainties from stronger headwinds and consumer behaviour in the third quarter and for the peak of the fourth quarter 2022.

"We continue to take measures at all levels in order to phase and mitigate these adverse impacts whilst positioning our business for success in the mid-term,” Chief Executive Officer Dirk Tirez said in a statement.

Operating income at the E-Logistics unit in North America grew 8.2%, boosted by the performance of its Radial subsidiary, up 18.3% year-on-year.

Bpost parcels volumes in Belgium decreased by 12.9% impacted by e-commerce giant Amazon which is handling more packages through its same-day delivery service Amazon Logistics, also hurting European peers such as Deutsche Post.

Dutch rival PostNL in May cut its full-year forecast after it reported a steep drop in its quarterly profit, warning that economic uncertainty, inflation and pressure on e-commerce volumes make 2022 "more challenging than previously anticipated".

(Reporting by Olivier Cherfan and Dagmarah Mackos; Editing by David Evans and Elaine Hardcastle)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM, INC. 2.67% 143.37 Delayed Quote.-16.31%
BPOST SA/NV 0.80% 6.265 Real-time Quote.-18.97%
DEUTSCHE POST AG 1.02% 39.935 Delayed Quote.-30.08%
POSTNL N.V. 1.55% 2.684 Real-time Quote.-30.94%
All news about BPOST SA/NV
07/19European Commission OKs Belgium Compensation Plan For Bpost
MT
07/14BPOST / : Postmen now deliver coffee with the newspaper
PU
06/30BPOST / : trials parcel packaging that can be reused a hundred times
PU
06/01Xpediator Names Nonexecutive Interim Chairman, Interim CEO
MT
05/31Bpost NV/SA acquired an unknow majority stake in IMX France s.a.s.
CI
05/11TRANSCRIPT : Bpost NV/SA - Shareholder/Analyst Call
CI
05/11BPOST / : A new address for bpostgroup registered office
PU
05/11BPOST SA/NV : Proxy Statments
CO
05/06TRANSCRIPT : Bpost NV/SA, Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 06, 2022
CI
05/05Belgium's Bpost beats Q1 profit forecast but warns of risk in 2022
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BPOST SA/NV
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 4 359 M 4 419 M 4 419 M
Net income 2022 185 M 187 M 187 M
Net Debt 2022 491 M 498 M 498 M
P/E ratio 2022 6,74x
Yield 2022 5,58%
Capitalization 1 243 M 1 272 M 1 260 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,40x
EV / Sales 2023 0,38x
Nbr of Employees 37 819
Free-Float 49,0%
Chart BPOST SA/NV
Duration : Period :
bpost SA/NV Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BPOST SA/NV
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 6,22 €
Average target price 7,16 €
Spread / Average Target 15,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Dirk P. Tirez CEO, Secretary, Director & Chief Legal Officer
Audrey Hanard Chairman
Nico Cools Head-Information & Communication Technology
Ray Stewart Independent Director
Michael Adrian Stone Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BPOST SA/NV-18.97%1 260
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC-9.76%169 004
FEDEX CORPORATION-9.81%60 593
DEUTSCHE POST AG-30.08%48 506
EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC.-23.46%16 746
SG HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.-14.48%10 897