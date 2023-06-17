Bpost / : Ecozone Hasselt serves an additional 24,000 Hasselt inhabitants

Ecozone Hasselt serves an additional 24,000 Hasselt inhabitants
Sustainable letter and parcel delivery in Hasselt is to be extended from two to five suburbs of the city. Zero-emission deliveries will now be made to inhabitants of Kermt / Spalbeek, Stevoort and Kuringen / Stokrooie.
Friday 16 June 2023
Hasselt became the first Ecozone in Limburg at the beginning of this year. Postwomen and men deliver letters and parcels in the city in a sustainable way using electric cars and bikes with trailers. The green fleet has grown in recent months, enabling Kermt / Spalbeek, Kuringen / Stokrooie and Stevoort to be added to the Ecozone, which initially encompassed Hasselt, Sint-Lambrechts-Herk and Wimmertingen. It means that an additional 24,000 inhabitants of Greater Hasselt can enjoy the benefits of zero-emission letter and parcel delivery.
Inhabitants have responded positively to Ecozones, which clearly improve their quality of life. The use of zero-emission cars reduces air pollution substantially, while other benefits include less road congestion and less noise.
Says Stella Segers, Fleet Manager at the Hasselt Mail Centre: "We recently took receipt of a number of new vehicles. These electric cars allow more postwomen and men to do their rounds emission-free. We are expecting delivery of another 30 or so vehicles, at which point all rounds from our delivery office will be electric. That includes zero-emission journeys to the neighbouring municipalities of Alken, Diepenbeek, Hoeselt, Kortessem and Wellen.
" "As a city we are naturally delighted with this bpost initiative,"
says Marc Schepers, transport portfolio holder in Hasselt. "Hasselt aspires to be a model city for sustainable delivery, so this initiative fits in perfectly with our policy goals."
Schepers is well aware of the many benefits of sustainable delivery. "The e-bikes reduce the number of cars in our city centre, which makes it more liveable, safe and hospitable. The exclusive use of zero-emission cars also contributes to better air quality, creating a healthier environment for our inhabitants."
The extensive network of pick-up points also offers customers a good alternative to pick up their parcels in the neighbourhood in a sustainable way, by bike or on foot. bpost is set to deliver letters and parcels emission-free to inhabitants of 25 key cities, including Hasselt, by 2025.
The development of Hasselt Ecozone - key figures:
From two suburbs to five:
Hasselt/Sint-Lambrechts-Herk (3500) and Wimmertingen (3501)
+ Kermt/Spalbeek (3510), Kuringen/Stokrooie (3511) and Stevoort (3512)
Green bpost fleet:
-
From 39 to 43 electric bikes, 6 with trailer
-
From 48 to 68 electric vehicles
Extensive network of 28 Parcel pick-up points :
-
2 post offices
-
7 post points
-
8 parcel points11 parcel locker stations
Press RelationsMULTI - Boulevard Anspachlaan 1 bus 1, 1000 Brussels
Read more
Disclaimer
Bpost SA published this content on 16 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 June 2023 08:18:04 UTC.