Monday 27 November 2023

Today, the Council of Ministers met and, apparently, no decision was taken concerning the press concession. The company was informed again today via leaks in the press. bpost regrets the absence of a decision in this final phase of the award process for the public contract for the delivery of newspapers and magazines.

Chris Peeters, CEO bpostgroup: "The decision is very important for our company. bpost has delivered newspapers and magazines throughout the country for many years at a high level of quality recognized by our customers. The ongoing uncertainty weighs heavily on the affected employees and their families, especially in the run-up to Christmas and New Year. We are at the disposal of the FPS Economy to answer any questions. bpost insists that there be clarity as soon as possible regarding timing and the continuation of the process."

This new information is raising legitimate concerns within our company and among our employees. As a socially responsible employer, bpost is in constant dialogue with the social partners. Our company will follow developments and prepare for the future in consultation with them. ​

Safeguarding the high quality and continuity of the service is vital for bpost, particularly in this key peak period at the end of the year. ​ Thousands of postwomen and men will continue to deliver the newspapers and magazines as set out in the contract, until at least the end of the year. ​

bpost will say more when new information becomes available and the situation permits.

