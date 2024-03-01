Bpost: share price rises after reassuring results
The Belgian postal group announced this morning that it generated adjusted EBIT of 248.5 million euros last year, down 10% year-on-year, but ahead of its target of at least 240 million euros.
In the fourth quarter, total operating revenues fell by 6.5% to €1,217.2 million, below the consensus figure of €1,247.5 million.
But its adjusted Ebit for the last three months of the year came to €74.1 million (-3.7%), well above the consensus target of €67 million.
Excluding revenues from press distribution activities, its operating income should remain stable this year compared with 2023.
On the strategy side, the operator acknowledges the need for a "large-scale transformation" in order to cope with the decline in its historical activities, which it considers still insufficiently offset by its recent diversification efforts.
However, bpost's ambition is to become a regional leader in the parcel logistics market, in Belgium as the leader in
logistics for 'B2C' and 'B2B' parcels, and internationally as a major player in third-party logistics.
