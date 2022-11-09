Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Belgium
  4. Euronext Bruxelles
  5. Bpost SA/NV
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BPOST   BE0974268972

BPOST SA/NV

(BPOST)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Bruxelles  -  11:35 2022-11-09 am EST
5.235 EUR   +2.65%
12:01pBpost : third quarter 2022 results
PU
12:01pBpost : third quarter 2022 results
PU
11:51aBpost / : now also helps SMEs with all their parcel shipping needs
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

bpost / : Analisten-presentatie (Engels)

11/09/2022 | 12:21pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Thirdquarter 2022results

Analystcall

November10th,2022

Investor presentation

Interim financial report 3Q22

Financial Calendar

23.02.2023 (17:45 CET)

Quarterly results 4Q22

16.03.2023

Annual report 2022

04.05.2023 (17:45 CET)

Quarterly results 1Q23

10.05.2023

Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

More on bpostgroup.com/investors

2

3Q22

Disclaimer

This presentation is based on information published by bpost group in its Third Quarter 2022 Interim Financial Report, made available on November 9th, 2022 at 5.45pm CET on bpostgroup.com/investors. This information forms regulated information as defined in the Royal Decree of November 14th, 2007. The information in this document may include forward-looking statements1, which are based on current expectations and projections of management about future events. By their nature, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future whether or not outside the control of the Company. Such factors may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Accordingly, no assurance is given that such forward-looking statements will prove to have been correct. They speak only as at the date of the Presentation and the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions or changes in factors affecting these statements. This material is not intended as and does not constitute an offer to sell any securities or a solicitation of any offer to purchase any securities.

1 as defined among others under the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

Highlights of 3Q22

3Q22

Results continue to track towards guidance range in seasonally softer quarter, driven by underlying parcels volume growth and pricing measures, mail price increase offsetting volume decline and continued efforts to mitigate unfavorable macro headwinds

Group operating income

€ 1,021.9m

Group adjusted

EBIT

€ 26.0m

2.5% EBIT margin

down -33.5% compared to prior year

Belgium

€ 18.9m

3.7% EBIT margin

  • Total operating income at € 507.2m (+1.6%1)
  1. underlying mail volume decline of -7.7% nearly offset by positive price/mix impact
    1. parcels volumes -3.8% (or +7.8% excl. Amazon impact) and price/mix impact of +4.7%
  • OPEX1 increase driven by
    (i) 5 recent salary indexations mitigated by FTEs reduction, and (ii) higher energy costs

E-Logistics Eurasia

€ 4.4m

2.8% EBIT margin

  • Total operating income at € 155.3m (+12.9%)
  1. continued expansion of Radial EU and Active Ants (+22.3%)
    1. cross-bordersales increase supported by IMX integration
  • OPEX increase (+12.2%) from
    (i) higher transport costs in line with volume development and IMX integration and (ii) higher payroll costs

E-Logistics N. Am.

€ 10.5m

2.8% EBIT margin

  • Total operating income at
    € 376.5m (+20.2%2, or +2.9% at constant exchange rate), reflecting normalisation of Radial' sales post recent customer onboardings
  • EBIT improvement (+19.6%) when excluding last year's cyber insurance recovery

3

1

Excluding impact of Ubiway Retail (UBR) sold on February 28th, 2022

2 Excluding impact of The Mail Group (TMG) sold on August 5th, 2021

When including deconsolidation impact: -5.3% in Total operating income (UBR 3Q21: €36.5m) and -3.5% in OPEX (UBR 3Q21: €33.2m)

When including deconsolidation impact: +17.5% in Total operating income (TMG 3Q21: €7.2m)

Key financials 3Q22

€ million

Total operating income

Operating expenses

EBITDA

Depreciation & Amortization

EBIT

Margin (%)

Financial result

Profit before tax

Income tax expense

Net profit

FCF

Net Debt at Sept 30

Capex

Average # FTEs and interims

1 Unaudited figures

3Q21 977.6 871.6 106.0 68.7 37.3 3.8% -8.7 28.6 12.5 16.1 99.0 457.8 31.4 40,495

Reported

3Q22

1,021.9

923.6

98.3

1

75.5

22.8

2.2%

6.3

29.1

1

4.4

24.7

2

-32.1

670.9

47.0

38,768

3Q21 976.2 871.6 104.6 65.5 39.1 4.0% -2.4 36.7 13.3 23.4 125.8 457.8 31.4 40,495

Adjusted

1

1

1

2

3Q22 1,021.9 923.6 98.3 72.3 26.0 2.5% 6.3 32.3 5.2 27.1 3.9 670.9 47.0 38,768

% ↑ 4.7% 6.0% -6.1% 10.3% -33.5%

-12.1% -61.1%15.7% -96.9%46.6% 49.8% -4.3%

3Q22

  1. Amortization and impairments of intangibles recognized during PPA are adjusted, leading to increase in EBIT (€ +3.2m) and income tax (€ +0.8m)
  2. Adjusted FCF excludes the cash Radial receives on behalf of its customers for performing billing services

4

Belgium pricing levers in both Mail and Parcels

3Q22 - Belgium

Strong parcel volume and price/mix development excluding Amazon

Belgium external operating income, € million

3Q21

523.7

Domestic

1

-1.4

Mail1

Parcels

2

1.0

Belgium

3

Proximity and

convenience

5.6

retail network

Domestic Mail

Stable operating income from:

  • -18.9m volume (-7.7% underlying volume decline against -7.5% in 3Q21)
  • € +18.3m price/mix impact
  • -0.7m working days impact

In Transactional Mail:

Parcels Belgium

Parcels Belgium revenue up € +1.0m (+0.9%):

-4%

  • Improved price/mix of +4.7%
  • Parcels volume decline of -3.8%

+50%

Underlying Parcels volume growth

of +7.8% excl. Amazon's insourcing (-50.5%) vs. -8.1% and -2.9% in 1Q/2Q22

3Q19

3Q20

3Q21

3Q22

2

4

Value added

2.5

services

3Q22

531.5

DECONSOLIDATED

3

Ubiway Retail 2

-36.5

3Q22 494.9

  • Admin mail supported by COVID-19 communication in 3Q22
    (est. € 5m vs. € 4.5m in 3Q21)
  • No change in known structural trends of continued e-substitution

1

Proximity and convenience retail network

Revenue up € +5.6m (+8.9%) mainly from new Management Contract, excl. deconsolidation of Ubiway2

3

Value added services

Higher revenues from fines solution

4

5

+7.8

1 Domestic mail is the sum of Transactional, Advertising and Press

2 deconsolidation impact of Ubiway Retail as of March 1st, 2022 (3Q21: €36.5m)

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Bpost SA published this content on 09 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 November 2022 17:20:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BPOST SA/NV
12:01pBpost : third quarter 2022 results
PU
12:01pBpost : third quarter 2022 results
PU
11:51aBpost / : now also helps SMEs with all their parcel shipping needs
PU
10/25Bpost CEO to 'Temporarily Step Aside' Amid Review on Potential Misconduct Over Newspape..
MT
10/24Bpost / : CEO ad interim
PU
10/24Bpost / : CEO ad interim
PU
10/24Bpost / : CEO ad interim
PU
10/24Bpost / : Bpostgroup announcement
PU
10/21PostNL shares fall after profit warning on low volumes in Q3
RE
10/19Bpost / : makes further sustainability advances hand in hand with Vinted
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BPOST SA/NV
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 4 354 M 4 389 M 4 389 M
Net income 2022 178 M 180 M 180 M
Net Debt 2022 559 M 563 M 563 M
P/E ratio 2022 5,77x
Yield 2022 6,90%
Capitalization 1 020 M 1 028 M 1 028 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,36x
EV / Sales 2023 0,35x
Nbr of Employees 37 953
Free-Float 49,0%
Chart BPOST SA/NV
Duration : Period :
bpost SA/NV Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BPOST SA/NV
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 5,10 €
Average target price 7,18 €
Spread / Average Target 40,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Dirk P. Tirez CEO, Secretary, Director & Chief Legal Officer
Philippe Dartienne Chief Financial Officer
Audrey Hanard Chairman
James Edge Chief Technology Officer
Michael Adrian Stone Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BPOST SA/NV-33.51%1 028
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC-21.25%145 990
DEUTSCHE POST AG-35.88%44 121
FEDEX CORPORATION-38.43%41 515
EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC.-28.71%16 613
SG HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.-26.81%8 607