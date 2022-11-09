bpost / : Analisten-presentatie (Engels)

This presentation is based on information published by bpost group in its Third Quarter 2022 Interim Financial Report, made available on November 9th, 2022 at 5.45pm CET on bpostgroup.com/investors. This information forms regulated information as defined in the Royal Decree of November 14th, 2007. The information in this document may include forward-looking statements1, which are based on current expectations and projections of management about future events. By their nature, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future whether or not outside the control of the Company. Such factors may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Accordingly, no assurance is given that such forward-looking statements will prove to have been correct. They speak only as at the date of the Presentation and the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions or changes in factors affecting these statements. This material is not intended as and does not constitute an offer to sell any securities or a solicitation of any offer to purchase any securities.
Highlights of 3Q22
3Q22
Results continue to track towards guidance range in seasonally softer quarter, driven by underlying parcels volume growth and pricing measures, mail price increase offsetting volume decline and continued efforts to mitigate unfavorable macro headwinds
Group operating income
€ 1,021.9m
Group adjusted
EBIT
€ 26.0m
2.5% EBIT margin
down -33.5% compared to prior year
Belgium
€ 18.9m
3.7% EBIT margin
Total operating income at € 507.2m (+1.6%1)
underlying mail volume decline of -7.7% nearly offset by positive price/mix impact
parcels volumes -3.8% (or +7.8% excl. Amazon impact) and price/mix impact of +4.7%
OPEX1 increase driven by
(i) 5 recent salary indexations mitigated by FTEs reduction, and (ii) higher energy costs
E-Logistics Eurasia
€ 4.4m
2.8% EBIT margin
Total operating income at € 155.3m (+12.9%)
continued expansion of Radial EU and Active Ants (+22.3%)
cross-bordersales increase supported by IMX integration
OPEX increase (+12.2%) from
(i) higher transport costs in line with volume development and IMX integration and (ii) higher payroll costs
E-Logistics N. Am.
€ 10.5m
2.8% EBIT margin
Total operating income at
€ 376.5m (+20.2%2, or +2.9% at constant exchange rate), reflecting normalisation of Radial' sales post recent customer onboardings
EBIT improvement (+19.6%) when excluding last year's cyber insurance recovery
3
1
Excluding impact of Ubiway Retail (UBR) sold on February 28th, 2022
2 Excluding impact of The Mail Group (TMG) sold on August 5th, 2021
When including deconsolidation impact: -5.3% in Total operating income (UBR 3Q21: €36.5m) and -3.5% in OPEX (UBR 3Q21: €33.2m)
When including deconsolidation impact: +17.5% in Total operating income (TMG 3Q21: €7.2m)