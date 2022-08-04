Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Belgium
  Euronext Bruxelles
  Bpost SA/NV
  News
  Summary
    BPOST   BE0974268972

BPOST SA/NV

(BPOST)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Bruxelles  -  11:35 2022-08-04 am EDT
6.265 EUR   +0.80%
01:53pBelgium's Bpost takes earnings hit but sees less risk
RE
07/19European Commission OKs Belgium Compensation Plan For Bpost
MT
07/14BPOST / : Postmen now deliver coffee with the newspaper
PU
bpost / : Analyst presentation

08/04/2022 | 03:38pm EDT
Secondquarter 2022results

Analystcall

DirkTirez,CEO

PhilippeDartienne,CFO

August5th,2022

Investor presentation

Interim financial report 2Q22

Financial Calendar

09.11.2022 (17:45 CET)

Quarterly results 3Q22

More on bpostgroup.com/investors

2

2Q22

Disclaimer

This presentation is based on information published by bpost group in its Second Quarter 2022 Interim Financial Report, made available on August 4th, 2022 at 5.45pm CET on bpostgroup.com/investors. This information forms regulated information as defined in the Royal Decree of November 14th, 2007. The information in this document may include forward- looking statements1, which are based on current expectations and projections of management about future events. By their nature, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future whether or not outside the control of the Company. Such factors may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Accordingly, no assurance is given that such forward-looking statements will prove to have been correct. They speak only as at the date of the Presentation and the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions or changes in factors affecting these statements. This material is not intended as and does not constitute an offer to sell any securities or a solicitation of any offer to purchase any securities.

1 as defined among others under the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

Highlights of 2Q22

2Q22

Second quarter exceeds initial guidance. Results supported by resilient mail revenues, growth at Radial NA, and implementation of management actions to mitigate unfavorable macro-economic environment and support long-term growth

Group operating income

€ 1,035.5m

Group adjusted

EBIT

€ 82.6m

8.0% EBIT margin

down -22.5% compared to high comps of 2Q21

Belgium

€ 62.8m

11.8% EBIT margin

  • Total operating income at € 531.8m (-3.1%1)
  1. underlying volume decline of
    -7.5% mitigated by positive mail price/mix impact
    1. parcels volumes -12.9% against high comps (or -2.9% excl. Amazon impact)
  • Stable OPEX1 driven by (i) 4 recent salary indexations mitigated by FTEs reduction, (ii) higher energy costs and (iii) higher recoverable
    VAT

E-Logistics Eurasia

€ 7.1m

5.0% EBIT margin

  • Total operating income at € 141.7m (-16.9%)
  1. continued expansion of Radial EU and Active Ants (+12.8%) offset by
    1. ongoing pressure on Asian cross-border and Dyna volumes
  • Lower OPEX (-10.3%) from
    (i) lower volume at Cross-border and Dyna, partly offset by (ii) inflation and (iii) e-com logistics' growth and expansion costs
  • Decline in EBIT margin q/q due to different product mix in cross- border volumes for destination BE

E-Logistics N. Am.

€ 18.1m

4.8% EBIT margin

  • Total operating income at
    € 378.6m (+29.4%2, or +14.6% at constant exchange rate), reflecting
    Radial's growth (+18.3%) driven by customers launched in 2021.
  • Sharp EBIT uplift with improved margin, mainly thanks to Radial's contribution

3

1

Excluding impact of Ubiway Retail (UBR) sold on February 28th, 2022

2 Excluding impact of The Mail Group (TMG) sold on August 5th, 2021

When including deconsolidation impact: -8.7% in Total operating income (UBR 2Q21: €33.9m) and -5.6% in OPEX (UBR 2Q21: €34.4m)

When including deconsolidation impact: +22.2% in Total operating income (TMG 2Q21: €17.2m)

These results were obtained despite the adverse

Macro-economic

macro-economic environment with inflation further accelerating

Consumer confidence slightly recovered in Belgium

Feb-22Mar-22Apr-22May-22Jun-22 1

Online retail sales in Belgium improved in May

Feb-22Mar-22Apr-22May-22

Inflation has further accelerated in 2Q22

8,6%

9,7% 9,1%

-10

-14

-13

-11

-16

-21

-30

-24

-22

-24

-8%

-5%

-9%-11%

5,4%

1,6%

-39

-47

-48

-50

  • For the third consecutive month, the consumer confidence indicator in Belgium continued to recover in June (-11 vs. -16 in March), contrasting with neighbouring countries in 2Q22
  • Consumer confidence nevertheless remains below last year's levels and slightly fell back (BE) or deteriorated further (NL/EU) in July

BE NL EU

-13%

-17%-17%-16%

y/y online retail sales evolution (deflated turnover)

  • In Belgium, decline in online retail sales improved to -5% y/y in May from -16% in April, while showing a +10% growth m/m
  • At EU level, m/m sales slightly improved in May
  • In US, online retail sales continued to grow y/y, while m/m sales stabilized since February
    BE EU

2Q21

3Q21

4Q21

1Q22

2Q22

  • Belgium's annual inflation rate climbed to 9.7% in June 2022 from 8.3% in March, the highest reading since October 1982
  • Global recession risks arise as high inflation hurts household's disposable income and discretionary retail spend

BE EU US

4

Sources: Statbel, Eurostat, Census Bureau

Key financials 2Q22

€ million

Total operating income

Operating expenses

EBITDA

Depreciation & Amortization

EBIT

Margin (%)

Financial result

Profit before tax

Income tax expense

Net profit

FCF

Net Debt at June 30

Capex

Average # FTEs and interims

1 Unaudited figures

2Q21 1,037.9 866.5 171.4 68.0 103.4 10.0% -4.1 99.3 26.9 72.4 -60.9489.4 28.5 38,221

Reported

2Q22

1,035.5

884.8

150.7

71.2

79.5

1

7.7%

2

14.2

92.6

1

24.7

67.8

3

4

-141.3

572.8

39.5

38,086

2Q21 1,037.9 866.5 171.4 64.8 106.6 10.3% -4.1 102.5 27.6 74.9 -60.7489.4 28.5 38,221

Adjusted

1

2Q22

1,035.5

884.8

150.7

68.1

82.6

1

8.0%

2

14.2

96.8

1

25.5

71.4

3

4

-137.9

572.8

39.5

38,086

% ↑ -0.2% 2.1% -12.1% 5.2% -22.5%

- -5.5% -7.7%-4.7%127.2% 17.1% 38.7% -0.4%

2Q22

  1. Amortization and impairments of intangibles recognized during PPA are adjusted, leading to increase in EBIT (€ +3.2m) and income tax (€ +0.7m)
  2. Net Financial result increase mainly due to lower non-cash financial charges related to IAS 19 employee benefits, in line with higher discount rates
  3. Remeasurement of assets held for sale at fair value less costs to sell:
    • Ubiway Retail: € +1.0m
    • bpost bank: € +0.2m
  5. Adjusted FCF excludes the cash Radial receives on behalf of its customers for performing billing services

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Bpost SA published this content on 04 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2022 19:37:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 4 359 M 4 460 M 4 460 M
Net income 2022 185 M 189 M 189 M
Net Debt 2022 491 M 503 M 503 M
P/E ratio 2022 6,74x
Yield 2022 5,58%
Capitalization 1 253 M 1 282 M 1 282 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,40x
EV / Sales 2023 0,39x
Nbr of Employees 37 819
Free-Float 49,0%
Consensus
