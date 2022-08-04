bpost / : Analyst presentation

2Q22

Disclaimer

This presentation is based on information published by bpost group in its Second Quarter 2022 Interim Financial Report, made available on August 4th, 2022 at 5.45pm CET on bpostgroup.com/investors. This information forms regulated information as defined in the Royal Decree of November 14th, 2007. The information in this document may include forward- looking statements1, which are based on current expectations and projections of management about future events. By their nature, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future whether or not outside the control of the Company. Such factors may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Accordingly, no assurance is given that such forward-looking statements will prove to have been correct. They speak only as at the date of the Presentation and the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions or changes in factors affecting these statements. This material is not intended as and does not constitute an offer to sell any securities or a solicitation of any offer to purchase any securities.

1 as defined among others under the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995