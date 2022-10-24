Advanced search
    BPOST   BE0974268972

BPOST SA/NV

(BPOST)
Real-time Euronext Bruxelles  -  11:35 2022-10-24 am EDT
5.500 EUR   +0.18%
bpost / : CEO ad interim

10/24/2022 | 11:53pm EDT
CEO ad interim

25 Oct 2022 05:46 CEST

Issuer

BPOST SA/NV

Source

BPOST

Provider

Euronext

Company Name

BPOST

ISIN

BE0974268972

Symbol

BPOST

Market

Euronext

Disclaimer

Bpost SA published this content on 25 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 October 2022 03:52:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 4 307 M 4 256 M 4 256 M
Net income 2022 176 M 174 M 174 M
Net Debt 2022 602 M 595 M 595 M
P/E ratio 2022 6,33x
Yield 2022 6,32%
Capitalization 1 100 M 1 087 M 1 087 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,40x
EV / Sales 2023 0,37x
Nbr of Employees 37 953
Free-Float 49,0%
Chart BPOST SA/NV
Duration : Period :
bpost SA/NV Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BPOST SA/NV
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 5,50 €
Average target price 7,41 €
Spread / Average Target 34,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Dirk P. Tirez CEO, Secretary, Director & Chief Legal Officer
Philippe Dartienne Chief Financial Officer
Audrey Hanard Chairman
James Edge Chief Technology Officer
Ray Stewart Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BPOST SA/NV-28.29%1 077
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC-22.76%143 207
DEUTSCHE POST AG-39.61%40 437
FEDEX CORPORATION-40.76%39 873
EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC.-30.78%15 206
SG HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.-25.32%8 621