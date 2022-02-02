Log in
bpost / : group leadership announcement

02/02/2022 | 04:19am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
bpost group leadership announcement Henri de Romrée - CEO e-logistics North-America Monday 31 January 2022

Effective 7 March 2022, Henri de Romrée will become CEO of bpost group's e-logistics North-America business unit, including accountability for Radial, Landmark Global, Apple Express and FDM. He will report to the CEO of bpost group and become a member of bpost Group Executive Committee (GEC).

Dirk Tirez, CEO bpost group: "I am very pleased with Henri's return to bpost group. We have started the transformation of bpost group into a full-fledged e-commerce company. As CEO for the North American operations, Henri will lead our strong growth ambitions and will scale Radial US and Canada both in size and in profit to maintain a leadership position in e-commerce logistics in North America. I have every confidence in Henri's strong and sustained leadership supported by Gary Crowe (CFO) and Laura Ritchey (COO)."

Henri has experience in various areas of business communities and has built up a deep knowledge in the transport, logistics and e-commerce sector from his roles in consulting and at bpost.

Henri was active at bpost from 2018 to 2020. He became bpost Chief Financial Officer from 2018 to 2019 before heading the Mail & Retail business in Belgium. He then moved to the North American operations and became CEO of Radial, the US subsidiary of bpost group, from 2019 to 2020.

In December 2020, he left Radial for personal reasons and returned to Belgium.

Henri de Romrée: "I look forward to returning to bpost group and in particular to my colleagues in North America. I believe in the transformation of the bpost group and in the bright future for e-logistics North America. I know that together with Laura and Gary and the great team in the North American division we will deliver on the group's renewed ambitions in the region. I am grateful for this opportunity and for the confidence of the CEO and the Board."
