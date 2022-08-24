Log in
    BPPL.N0000   LK0451N00001

BPPL HOLDINGS PLC

(BPPL.N0000)
End-of-day quote Colombo Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-22
28.90 LKR   +6.64%
10:38aBPPL : Annual Report 2021/22
PU
07/25BPPL : Errata to the Interim Financial Statements as of 30.06.2022
PU
07/22BPPL Holdings PLC Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2022
CI
BPPL : Annual Report 2021/22

08/24/2022 | 10:38am EDT
DOING

what's

RIGHT

BPPL HOLDINGS PLC | ANNUAL REPORT 2021-22

Contents

About Us

2

Year in Review

3

CEO's Message

4

Board of Directors

10

Corporate Governance Review

14

Report of the Audit Committee

19

Report of the Remuneration Committee

20

Report of the Related Party Transactions Review Committee

21

Annual Report of the Board of Directors

22

Independent Auditor's Report

26

Statement of Financial Position

30

Statement of Profit or Loss

32

Statement of Comprehensive Income

33

Statement of Changes in Equity

34

Cash Flow Statement

36

Notes to the Financial Statements

38

Investor Information

88

Statement of Value Added

90

Five Year Summary

92

Office Address

93

Notice of Meeting

94

Form of Proxy

95

Corporate Information

97

DOING

what's

RIGHT

Our steadfast belief in doing what's right is something that we consider an ultimate strength and the year under review has proven that this is a key ingredient in our recipe for resilience and unfettered go-getter attitude.

At BPPL we believe that this united mindset helps us to always pick the right

path, and to rise up to the unique challenges that lie ahead, in order to

overcome and excel in all we do.

We made it through the storm by doing things differently, by traversing the paths yet untaken and preempting risk through strategic planning. All this, achieved through a hive mind that is geared to pull through to effective and sustainable solutions. We're doing what's right and it shows.

BPPL HOLDINGS PLC | ANNUAL REPORT 2021-22

BPPL HOLDINGS PLC

2

ANNUAL REPORT 2021-22

About Us

BPPL Holdings is a pioneer in developing and creating eco-friendly products which incorporate natural and sustainable resources.

Through our subsidiaries Beira Brush (Private) Limited and Eco-Spindles (Private) Limited we manufacture products that have been instrumental in creating a cleaner, greener nation, while delivering value to our local and international stakeholders.

BPPL HOLDINGS PLC

3

ANNUAL REPORT 2021-22

Year in Review

Revenue

FY - 2022

Rs. Mn

11%

6,000

6%

5,000

USA & Canada

4,000

49%

Australia & Newzealand

23%

Europe & the UK

3,000

Sri Lanka

2,000

India

1,000

7%

4%

Other

0

FY 17

FY 18

FY 19

FY 20

FY 21

FY 22

Gross Profit

Rs. Mn

1,600

1,400

1,200

1,000

800

600

400

200

0

FY 18

FY 19

FY 20

FY 21

FY 22

FY 17

Gross Profit (Rs. Mn)

GP Margin (%)

Profit After Tax (PAT)

%

Rs. Mn

%

50

1,600

50

40

1,400

40

1,200

30

1,000

30

800

20

600

20

10

400

10

200

0

0

FY 18

FY 19

FY 20

FY 21

0

FY 17

FY 22

PAT (Rs. Mn)

PAT Margin (%)

4.8 Bn

41%

1.4 Bn

Revenue for FY 2022

Revenue Growth

of Gross Profits

650 Mn

8.2 Bn

PAT increased by 31%

Total Assets grew by 41%

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

B P P L Holdings plc published this content on 23 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2022 14:37:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 4 481 M 12,4 M 12,4 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 1,45%
Capitalization 8 592 M 23,7 M 23,7 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,92x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,34x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 4,49%
Chart BPPL HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
BPPL Holdings PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 28,90 LKR
Average target price 27,20 LKR
Spread / Average Target -5,88%
Managers and Directors
Kanishka Anushal Amarasinghe Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Vaithilingam Selvaraj CFO, Finance Director & Executive Director
Sarath Dayantha Amarasinghe Chairman
Maxwell Jansz Head-Human Resources & Administration
Manjula Hiranya de Silva Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BPPL HOLDINGS PLC2.48%24
CHURCH & DWIGHT CO., INC.-15.48%21 043
THE CLOROX COMPANY-15.06%18 240
PT UNILEVER INDONESIA TBK17.03%12 361
BLUE MOON GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-23.51%4 332
LION CORPORATION5.01%3 367