BPPL : Annual Report 2021/22

DOING

what's

RIGHT

Our steadfast belief in doing what's right is something that we consider an ultimate strength and the year under review has proven that this is a key ingredient in our recipe for resilience and unfettered go-getter attitude.

At BPPL we believe that this united mindset helps us to always pick the right

path, and to rise up to the unique challenges that lie ahead, in order to

overcome and excel in all we do.

We made it through the storm by doing things differently, by traversing the paths yet untaken and preempting risk through strategic planning. All this, achieved through a hive mind that is geared to pull through to effective and sustainable solutions. We're doing what's right and it shows.