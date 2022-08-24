BPPL : Annual Report 2021/22

Report of the Related Party Transactions Review Committee
DOING
what's
RIGHT
Our steadfast belief in doing what's right is something that we consider an ultimate strength and the year under review has proven that this is a key ingredient in our recipe for resilience and unfettered go-getter attitude.
At BPPL we believe that this united mindset helps us to always pick the right
path, and to rise up to the unique challenges that lie ahead, in order to
overcome and excel in all we do.
We made it through the storm by doing things differently, by traversing the paths yet untaken and preempting risk through strategic planning. All this, achieved through a hive mind that is geared to pull through to effective and sustainable solutions. We're doing what's right and it shows.
BPPL HOLDINGS PLC | ANNUAL REPORT 2021-22
BPPL HOLDINGS PLC
2
ANNUAL REPORT 2021-22
About Us
BPPL Holdings is a pioneer in developing and creating eco-friendly products which incorporate natural and sustainable resources.
Through our subsidiaries Beira Brush (Private) Limited and Eco-Spindles (Private) Limited we manufacture products that have been instrumental in creating a cleaner, greener nation, while delivering value to our local and international stakeholders.
BPPL HOLDINGS PLC
3
ANNUAL REPORT 2021-22
Year in Review
Revenue
FY - 2022
Rs. Mn
11%
6,000
6%
5,000
USA & Canada
4,000
49%
Australia & Newzealand
23%
Europe & the UK
3,000
Sri Lanka
2,000
India
1,000
7%
4%
Other
0
FY 17
FY 18
FY 19
FY 20
FY 21
FY 22
Gross Profit
Rs. Mn
1,600
1,400
1,200
1,000
800
600
400
200
0
FY 18
FY 19
FY 20
FY 21
FY 22
FY 17
Gross Profit (Rs. Mn)
GP Margin (%)
Profit After Tax (PAT)
%
Rs. Mn
%
50
1,600
50
40
1,400
40
1,200
30
1,000
30
800
20
600
20
10
400
10
200
0
0
FY 18
FY 19
FY 20
FY 21
0
FY 17
FY 22
PAT (Rs. Mn)
PAT Margin (%)
4.8 Bn
41%
1.4 Bn
Revenue for FY 2022
Revenue Growth
of Gross Profits
650 Mn
8.2 Bn
PAT increased by 31%
Total Assets grew by 41%
