BPPL : Interim Financial Statements as of 30.06.2022

BPPL Holdings April-June '22 Net Earnings up 188% YoY.
BPPL Holdings announced today its unaudited financial results for the three month period April to June 2022. Net earnings for the quarter were Rs.300 million or Rs. 0.98 per share, up by 188% compared to the corresponding period in the previous year where the net earnings were Rs.104 million or Rs.0.34 per share.
YoY revenue growth was 58% in Rupee terms to Rs1.6 billion.
The net earnings increase for the period was due to a combination of the increase in revenue and gross profit margins. Gross profit margins improved to 39% during the period from 29% in the same period the previous year due to product price increases in Jan'22, recommencement of local sourcing of both timber and PET bottles following the lifting of COVID related travel restrictions earlier this year and the effects of steep Sri Lankan Rupee depreciation in March '22.
Group distribution costs largely relating to freight, shipping and related costs, though a higher 8.3% of revenue during the period vs 7.6% during the corresponding period in the previous year, have now started to come down in line with falling global freight rates.
Other income continued to grow as was also seen in the Jan-Mar '22 period by 327% to Rs.11 million following the commissioning of several solar power generation plants earlier this year where solar capacity increased to 2.2MWs from 347KWs.
There were exchange gains of Rs.67 million during the quarter as the Sri Lankan Rupee continued to depreciate in the months of April and May.
Depreciation charges increased by 39% with the completion of Phase 2 of the Yarn expansion program during the Jan- Mar '22 quarter. Finance costs grew four fold following the Yarn phase 2 expansion, interest on term loans taken for the solar projects, higher working capital needs due to significant delays in shipment arrival (to Sri Lanka) and transit times and US Dollar interest rate increases.
I'm also pleased to say that our staff worked tirelessly to overcome a very challenging operating environment due to limited fuel supplies and electricity cuts during the reported period. Electricity supply for continuous operations was barely managed with the help of fuel supplies from private sector operators who had to be paid in hard currency.
We also provided fuel where possible to some key raw material suppliers for them to carry on their work. However, some secondary suppliers were affected by the fuel crisis.
We are making steady progress with obtaining the necessary regulatory approvals for the pending US Dollar 15 million, 10 year term loan from the United States Development Finance Corporation. Disbursement of funds are expected to commence later this year and will be obtained in three tranches over a four year period.
About BPPL
Founded in 1984, BPPL Holdings manufactures a range of high quality, durable brushware and cleaning products for both professional and household applications. Leveraging on its sustainable manufacturing and vertically integrated processes, coupled with commitment to consistent quality, on-time delivery, reasonable pricing and flexibility allows it to supply to major distributors and retailers of cleaning tools
worldwide.
The Group has in recent years diversified its business lines to include synthetic filament extrusion and polyester yarn production. These new lines cater to customers both in Sri Lanka and overseas and are expected to be major contributors to group financials over the medium term.
Sgd.
Dr. Anush Amarasinghe
Managing Director / Chief Executive Officer
July 21, 2022
Page - 01
B P P L Holdings PLC | Interim Condensed Financial Statements - Three months ended 30 June 2022
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
Group
Company
As at
30-June-2022
31-March-2022
30-June-2022
31-March-2022
ASSETS
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
4,498,392,119
3,562,640,106
1,140,583,739
1,107,625,087
Right- of - use assets
39,948,435
42,581,483
(2)
547,706
Intangible assets
47,031,491
10,036,830
2,133,764
1,542,546
Investments in subsidiaries
-
-
9,102,240
9,102,230
4,585,372,045
3,615,258,419
1,151,819,741
1,118,817,569
Current assets
Inventories
1,181,644,390
713,565,392
175,770,164
85,930,618
Trade and other receivables
2,752,300,723
1,543,043,362
672,404,092
400,256,922
Income tax receivables
137,330
(513,703)
-
-
Other financial investments
62,346,154
282,848,236
-
-
Cash in hand and at bank
281,309,783
232,498,822
20,571,844
5,769,309
4,277,738,380
2,771,442,109
868,746,100
491,956,849
Total assets
8,863,110,425
6,386,700,528
2,020,565,841
1,610,774,418
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
Equity
Stated capital
100,371,584
100,371,584
100,371,584
100,371,584
Revaluation Reserve
462,141,930
462,141,930
451,171,280
451,171,280
Cashflow hedge reserves
(1,259,857,092)
(56,214,059)
-
-
Retained earnings
3,608,315,919
2,846,132,327
671,570,386
449,801,076
Total equity
2,910,972,341
3,352,431,782
1,223,113,250
1,001,343,940
Non-current liabilities
Interest-bearing loans and borrowings
1,783,721,111
999,991,123
-
26,439,406
Deferred tax liabilities
239,889,362
223,637,935
129,130,371
118,057,767
Lease liabilities
34,900,990
36,982,830
-
1,085,234
Employee benefit liabilities
77,895,986
114,440,540
19,845,079
29,402,209
2,136,407,449
1,375,052,428
148,975,450
174,984,616
Current liabilities
Trade and other payables
893,873,485
350,024,255
572,761,940
422,309,747
Income tax liabilities
44,574,825
60,091,211
20,235,878
14,909,902
Lease liabilities
872,487
(1,999,500)
1
(2,773,787)
Interest-bearing loans and borrowings
2,876,409,838
1,251,100,352
55,479,322
-
3,815,730,635
1,659,216,318
648,477,141
434,445,862
Total equity and liabilities
8,863,110,425
6,386,700,528
2,020,565,841
1,610,774,418
Net assets per share
9.49
10.93
3.99
3.26
Note : The above figures are not audited.
I certify that the financial statements comply with the requirements of the Companies Act No.7 of 2007.
The accounting policies and notes form an integral part of the financial statements.
Sgd
T Vernee
Senior Manager-Finance
The Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation and presentation of these financial statements.These financial figures were approved by the Board on 21st July 2022.
Sgd
Sgd
Dr. Anush Amarasinghe
Mr. Vaithilingam Selvaraj
Director
Director
21-July-2022
21-July-2022
Page - 02
B P P L Holdings PLC | Interim Condensed Financial Statements - Three months ended 30 June 2022
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME
Group
Company
Quarter ended
30 June
Quarter ended 30 June
Note
2022
2021
2022
2021
Total revenue
Cost of sales
Gross profit
Other operating income/(Loss) Selling and distribution expenses Administrative expenses Results from operating activities
Finance cost
Finance income
Profit before tax
Tax expense
Profit for the period Earnings/(Loss) per Ordinary share
1,585,565,155
1,005,142,443
293,803,679
304,217,739
(966,224,896)
(697,725,797)
(225,241,436)
(251,226,796)
619,340,259
307,416,646
68,562,243
52,990,943
11,948,403
2,799,694
3,129,066
1,065,539
(131,842,540)
(76,841,052)
(11,560,902)
(6,286,692)
(64,598,158)
(91,832,829)
35,568,073
(17,056,377)
434,847,964
141,542,459
95,698,480
30,713,413
(64,237,103)
(15,701,342)
(1,260,326)
(336,059)
3,416,424
7,239,066
2,362
1,016
374,027,285
133,080,183
94,440,516
30,378,370
(73,659,358)
(28,780,983)
(17,362,718)
(5,686,231)
300,367,927
104,299,200
77,077,798
24,692,139
0.98
0.34
0.25
0.08
Note : Figures in brackets indicate deductions. The above figures are not audited.
Page - 03
B P P L Holdings PLC | Interim Condensed Financial Statements - Three months ended 30 June 2022
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER
COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
Quarter ended 30 June
Quarter ended 30 June
Note
2022
2021
2022
2021
Profit for the period
300,367,927
104,299,200
77,077,798
24,692,139
Other comprehensive income
Net gain/(loss) on cash flow hedges
8
(458,588,040)
7,023,561
-
-
Total Other comprehensive income for the period, net of tax
(458,588,040)
7,023,561
-
-
Total comprehensive income for the period, net of tax
(158,220,113)
111,322,761
77,077,798
24,692,139
Note : Figures in brackets indicate deductions. The above figures are not audited.
Page - 04
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
B P P L Holdings plc published this content on 22 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 July 2022 10:23:03 UTC.