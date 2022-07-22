Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sri Lanka
  4. Colombo Stock Exchange
  5. BPPL Holdings PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BPPL.N0000   LK0451N00001

BPPL HOLDINGS PLC

(BPPL.N0000)
  Report
End-of-day quote Colombo Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-20
19.70 LKR   +2.60%
06:24aBPPL : Interim Financial Statements as of 30.06.2022
PU
05/31BPPL Holdings PLC Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
05/31BPPL Holdings PLC Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended March 31, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BPPL : Interim Financial Statements as of 30.06.2022

07/22/2022 | 06:24am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BPPL Holdings PLC

Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

for the First Quarter Ended

30th June 2022

CEO'S REVIEW

BPPL Holdings April-June '22 Net Earnings up 188% YoY.

BPPL Holdings announced today its unaudited financial results for the three month period April to June 2022. Net earnings for the quarter were Rs.300 million or Rs. 0.98 per share, up by 188% compared to the corresponding period in the previous year where the net earnings were Rs.104 million or Rs.0.34 per share.

YoY revenue growth was 58% in Rupee terms to Rs1.6 billion.

The net earnings increase for the period was due to a combination of the increase in revenue and gross profit margins. Gross profit margins improved to 39% during the period from 29% in the same period the previous year due to product price increases in Jan'22, recommencement of local sourcing of both timber and PET bottles following the lifting of COVID related travel restrictions earlier this year and the effects of steep Sri Lankan Rupee depreciation in March '22.

Group distribution costs largely relating to freight, shipping and related costs, though a higher 8.3% of revenue during the period vs 7.6% during the corresponding period in the previous year, have now started to come down in line with falling global freight rates.

Other income continued to grow as was also seen in the Jan-Mar '22 period by 327% to Rs.11 million following the commissioning of several solar power generation plants earlier this year where solar capacity increased to 2.2MWs from 347KWs.

There were exchange gains of Rs.67 million during the quarter as the Sri Lankan Rupee continued to depreciate in the months of April and May.

Depreciation charges increased by 39% with the completion of Phase 2 of the Yarn expansion program during the Jan- Mar '22 quarter. Finance costs grew four fold following the Yarn phase 2 expansion, interest on term loans taken for the solar projects, higher working capital needs due to significant delays in shipment arrival (to Sri Lanka) and transit times and US Dollar interest rate increases.

I'm also pleased to say that our staff worked tirelessly to overcome a very challenging operating environment due to limited fuel supplies and electricity cuts during the reported period. Electricity supply for continuous operations was barely managed with the help of fuel supplies from private sector operators who had to be paid in hard currency.

We also provided fuel where possible to some key raw material suppliers for them to carry on their work. However, some secondary suppliers were affected by the fuel crisis.

We are making steady progress with obtaining the necessary regulatory approvals for the pending US Dollar 15 million, 10 year term loan from the United States Development Finance Corporation. Disbursement of funds are expected to commence later this year and will be obtained in three tranches over a four year period.

About BPPL

Founded in 1984, BPPL Holdings manufactures a range of high quality, durable brushware and cleaning products for both professional and household applications. Leveraging on its sustainable manufacturing and vertically integrated processes, coupled with commitment to consistent quality, on-time delivery, reasonable pricing and flexibility allows it to supply to major distributors and retailers of cleaning tools

worldwide.

The Group has in recent years diversified its business lines to include synthetic filament extrusion and polyester yarn production. These new lines cater to customers both in Sri Lanka and overseas and are expected to be major contributors to group financials over the medium term.

Sgd.

Dr. Anush Amarasinghe

Managing Director / Chief Executive Officer

July 21, 2022

Page - 01

B P P L Holdings PLC | Interim Condensed Financial Statements - Three months ended 30 June 2022

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

Group

Company

As at

30-June-2022

31-March-2022

30-June-2022

31-March-2022

ASSETS

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

4,498,392,119

3,562,640,106

1,140,583,739

1,107,625,087

Right- of - use assets

39,948,435

42,581,483

(2)

547,706

Intangible assets

47,031,491

10,036,830

2,133,764

1,542,546

Investments in subsidiaries

-

-

9,102,240

9,102,230

4,585,372,045

3,615,258,419

1,151,819,741

1,118,817,569

Current assets

Inventories

1,181,644,390

713,565,392

175,770,164

85,930,618

Trade and other receivables

2,752,300,723

1,543,043,362

672,404,092

400,256,922

Income tax receivables

137,330

(513,703)

-

-

Other financial investments

62,346,154

282,848,236

-

-

Cash in hand and at bank

281,309,783

232,498,822

20,571,844

5,769,309

4,277,738,380

2,771,442,109

868,746,100

491,956,849

Total assets

8,863,110,425

6,386,700,528

2,020,565,841

1,610,774,418

EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

Equity

Stated capital

100,371,584

100,371,584

100,371,584

100,371,584

Revaluation Reserve

462,141,930

462,141,930

451,171,280

451,171,280

Cashflow hedge reserves

(1,259,857,092)

(56,214,059)

-

-

Retained earnings

3,608,315,919

2,846,132,327

671,570,386

449,801,076

Total equity

2,910,972,341

3,352,431,782

1,223,113,250

1,001,343,940

Non-current liabilities

Interest-bearing loans and borrowings

1,783,721,111

999,991,123

-

26,439,406

Deferred tax liabilities

239,889,362

223,637,935

129,130,371

118,057,767

Lease liabilities

34,900,990

36,982,830

-

1,085,234

Employee benefit liabilities

77,895,986

114,440,540

19,845,079

29,402,209

2,136,407,449

1,375,052,428

148,975,450

174,984,616

Current liabilities

Trade and other payables

893,873,485

350,024,255

572,761,940

422,309,747

Income tax liabilities

44,574,825

60,091,211

20,235,878

14,909,902

Lease liabilities

872,487

(1,999,500)

1

(2,773,787)

Interest-bearing loans and borrowings

2,876,409,838

1,251,100,352

55,479,322

-

3,815,730,635

1,659,216,318

648,477,141

434,445,862

Total equity and liabilities

8,863,110,425

6,386,700,528

2,020,565,841

1,610,774,418

Net assets per share

9.49

10.93

3.99

3.26

Note : The above figures are not audited.

I certify that the financial statements comply with the requirements of the Companies Act No.7 of 2007.

The accounting policies and notes form an integral part of the financial statements.

Sgd

T Vernee

Senior Manager-Finance

The Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation and presentation of these financial statements.These financial figures were approved by the Board on 21st July 2022.

Sgd

Sgd

Dr. Anush Amarasinghe

Mr. Vaithilingam Selvaraj

Director

Director

21-July-2022

21-July-2022

Page - 02

B P P L Holdings PLC | Interim Condensed Financial Statements - Three months ended 30 June 2022

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME

Group

Company

Quarter ended

30 June

Quarter ended 30 June

Note

2022

2021

2022

2021

Total revenue

Cost of sales

Gross profit

Other operating income/(Loss) Selling and distribution expenses Administrative expenses Results from operating activities

Finance cost

Finance income

Profit before tax

Tax expense

Profit for the period Earnings/(Loss) per Ordinary share

1,585,565,155

1,005,142,443

293,803,679

304,217,739

(966,224,896)

(697,725,797)

(225,241,436)

(251,226,796)

619,340,259

307,416,646

68,562,243

52,990,943

11,948,403

2,799,694

3,129,066

1,065,539

(131,842,540)

(76,841,052)

(11,560,902)

(6,286,692)

(64,598,158)

(91,832,829)

35,568,073

(17,056,377)

434,847,964

141,542,459

95,698,480

30,713,413

(64,237,103)

(15,701,342)

(1,260,326)

(336,059)

3,416,424

7,239,066

2,362

1,016

374,027,285

133,080,183

94,440,516

30,378,370

(73,659,358)

(28,780,983)

(17,362,718)

(5,686,231)

300,367,927

104,299,200

77,077,798

24,692,139

0.98

0.34

0.25

0.08

Note : Figures in brackets indicate deductions. The above figures are not audited.

Page - 03

B P P L Holdings PLC | Interim Condensed Financial Statements - Three months ended 30 June 2022

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER

COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

Quarter ended 30 June

Quarter ended 30 June

Note

2022

2021

2022

2021

Profit for the period

300,367,927

104,299,200

77,077,798

24,692,139

Other comprehensive income

Net gain/(loss) on cash flow hedges

8

(458,588,040)

7,023,561

-

-

Total Other comprehensive income for the period, net of tax

(458,588,040)

7,023,561

-

-

Total comprehensive income for the period, net of tax

(158,220,113)

111,322,761

77,077,798

24,692,139

Note : Figures in brackets indicate deductions. The above figures are not audited.

Page - 04

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

B P P L Holdings plc published this content on 22 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 July 2022 10:23:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BPPL HOLDINGS PLC
06:24aBPPL : Interim Financial Statements as of 30.06.2022
PU
05/31BPPL Holdings PLC Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
05/31BPPL Holdings PLC Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended March 31, 2022
CI
02/10BPPL Holdings PLC Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended ..
CI
2021BPPL Holdings PLC Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended ..
CI
2021Bppl Holdings plc Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2021
CI
2021BPPL Holdings PLC Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter Ended December 31, 202..
CI
2021K U AMARASINGHE ACQUIRED 26.3% STAKE : BPPL.N0000) from LOLC Investments Limited for LKR 1..
CI
2020Bppl Holdings plc Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended September 30, 2..
CI
2020BPPL Holdings PLC Announces Board Appointments
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 4 481 M 12,4 M 12,4 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 2,13%
Capitalization 6 045 M 16,7 M 16,7 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,35x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,95x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 4,49%
Chart BPPL HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
BPPL Holdings PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 19,70 LKR
Average target price 27,20 LKR
Spread / Average Target 38,1%
Managers and Directors
Kanishka Anushal Amarasinghe Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Vaithilingam Selvaraj CFO, Finance Director & Executive Director
Sarath Dayantha Amarasinghe Chairman
Maxwell Jansz Head-Human Resources & Administration
Manjula Hiranya de Silva Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BPPL HOLDINGS PLC-30.14%17
CHURCH & DWIGHT CO., INC.-9.02%22 624
THE CLOROX COMPANY-15.15%18 210
PT UNILEVER INDONESIA TBK21.65%12 674
BLUE MOON GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-16.22%4 630
LION CORPORATION0.72%3 186