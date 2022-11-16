BQE Water : Named a Canada's Clean Technology winner in the Technology Fast 50™ program

Vancouver, BC - BQE Water Inc. (TSX-V: BQE), a leader in the treatment and management of mine impacted waters, has received a Clean Technology award as part of the Technology Fast 50 program. Launched last year, the new award leadership category recognizes Canada's top clean innovators providing processes, goods or services that reduce environmental impacts.

"We are proud of our team's achievements from the past four years which have delivered revenue growth of 76% and has allowed us to be chosen as a Clean Technology winner in the 2022 Technology Fast 50 program," said David Kratochvil, President & CEO of BQE Water. "From taking a holistic approach to mine water management to achieve better outcomes for the environment, industry and public, the commercialization of our disruptive Selen-IX™ technology for selenium removal that moves the goal posts in achievable water quality while producing reusable selenium residue, and our leading position in cyanide management for gold producers, our work provides the mining industry with sustainable water solutions to enable the development of projects that are both environmentally responsible and socially acceptable."

Eligibility in the Clean Technology category requires applicants to meet the same criteria as for Technology Fast 50 nominees - be headquartered in Canada, own proprietary technology, conduct research, and development activities in Canada and invest a minimum of five percent of gross revenues in R&D - except they must have a minimum revenue of $50,000 in 2018 and $5 million in 2021. The winning companies are ranked by their revenue-growth percentage over that period.

The majority of the companies' revenues must come from products or services that have a positive environmental impact in the following areas: carbon emissions reduction potential, resource circulation (reduce, reuse, and recycle), or environmental preservation and safety.

This year marks 25 years since the establishment of the Technology Fast 50 award program in Canada.

About the Technology Fast 50™ program

The Technology Fast 50 program is Canada's pre-eminent technology awards program. Celebrating its 25th anniversary, the program recognizes business growth, innovation, and entrepreneurship in four distinct categories: Technology Fast 50 ranking, Enterprise Fast 15, Clean Technology, and Companies-to-Watch. For further information, visit www.fast50.ca.

About BQE Water

BQE Water is a service provider specializing in water treatment and management for metals mining, smelting and refining. We are helping to transform the way the industry thinks about water in the context of natural resource projects by offering services and expertise which enables more sustainable water management practices and improved overall project performance at reduced risks. BQE Water invests in innovation and has developed unique intellectual property through the commercialization of several new technologies at mine sites around the world for organizations including Glencore, Jiangxi Copper, Freeport-McMoRan and the US EPA. BQE Water is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada and trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol BQE. Visit www.bqewater.com for more information.