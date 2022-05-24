Log in
BR MALLS PARTICIPACOES S.A.

(BRML3)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  05/24 03:51:07 pm EDT
8.540 BRL   -1.04%
03:29pBR MALLS PARTICIPACOES S A : Apresentação da combinação de negócios
PU
05/23Brazil regulator probes whether activist's funds engaged in insider trading -documents
RE
05/13TRANSCRIPT : BR Malls Participações S.A., Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 13, 2022
CI
BR Malls Participacoes S A : Apresentação da combinação de negócios

05/24/2022 | 03:29pm EDT
BUSINESS COMBINATION PROPOSAL

May, 2022

DISCLAIMER

This presentation may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties, as these are not statements of historical facts, but reflect the beliefs and expectations of our management as well as available

information.

Our statements are based largely on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that affect or may affect our business, and which may or may not materialize. Many factors could adversely affect our results as presented in our forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking statements include information regarding results and projections, strategies, financing plans,

competitive position, industry environment, potential growth opportunities and the effects of competition. Such estimates and projections refer only to the date they were made, and we assume no obligation to publicly update or revise any of these estimates in light of new information, future events or other factors, subject to the applicable

regulations.

The Company's managerial financial information and other non-accounting information presented in this presentation have not been reviewed by independent auditors. For a review of the Company's audited accounting information, please refer to the Company's consolidated financial statements.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1

2

3

4

Executive Summary

Merger Value Proposition

Transaction Highlights

EGM

5 Conclusion

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Favorable merger recommendation by brMalls and Aliansce Sonae

Extraordinary General Meetings to approve the transaction terms called for JUNE 8th

Rationale

Nationwide portfolio with leadership position in Latin America

Leading high-performance malls, with low geographic overlap

Ideal partner for consumers, retailers and developers, with a relevant commercial presence

69

R$29.8 bn(1)

R$1.4 bn

R$778 mm

Total Sales

EBITDA

AFFO

Assets

(2021)

(2021)

(2021)

Governance

First-class governance: corporation structure, with strategic long-term reference shareholders

Board of Directors: 9 members

Most liquid stock in the LatAm mall space

Only Brazilian mall stock in the Novo Mercado

Synergies

Potential synergies validated by two top-consulting firms

G&A savings, revenue and financial synergies

Unlocking value of digital platforms

Source: Companies' Information

Note: (1) Sales figures disregard managed malls

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

BR MALLS Participações SA published this content on 24 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 May 2022 19:28:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
