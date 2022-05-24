BR Malls Participacoes S A : Apresentação da combinação de negócios

DISCLAIMER
This presentation may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties, as these are not statements of historical facts, but reflect the beliefs and expectations of our management as well as available
information.
Our statements are based largely on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that affect or may affect our business, and which may or may not materialize. Many factors could adversely affect our results as presented in our forward-looking statements.
The forward-looking statements include information regarding results and projections, strategies, financing plans,
competitive position, industry environment, potential growth opportunities and the effects of competition. Such estimates and projections refer only to the date they were made, and we assume no obligation to publicly update or revise any of these estimates in light of new information, future events or other factors, subject to the applicable
regulations.
The Company's managerial financial information and other non-accounting information presented in this presentation have not been reviewed by independent auditors. For a review of the Company's audited accounting information, please refer to the Company's consolidated financial statements.
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
Favorable merger recommendation by brMalls and Aliansce Sonae
Extraordinary General Meetings to approve the transaction terms called for JUNE 8th
Rationale
Nationwide portfolio with leadership position in Latin America
Leading high-performance malls, with low geographic overlap
Ideal partner for consumers, retailers and developers, with a relevant commercial presence
|
69
|
|
R$29.8 bn(1)
|
|
R$1.4 bn
|
|
R$778 mm
|
|
Total Sales
|
|
EBITDA
|
|
AFFO
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
|
(2021)
|
|
(2021)
|
|
(2021)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Governance
First-class governance: corporation structure, with strategic long-term reference shareholders
Board of Directors: 9 members
Most liquid stock in the LatAm mall space
Only Brazilian mall stock in the Novo Mercado
Synergies
Potential synergies validated by two top-consulting firms
G&A savings, revenue and financial synergies
Unlocking value of digital platforms
Source: Companies' Information
Note: (1) Sales figures disregard managed malls
5