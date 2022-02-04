Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. BR Malls Participacoes S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BRML3   BRBRMLACNOR9

BR MALLS PARTICIPACOES S.A.

(BRML3)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo - 02/04 11:14:31 am
9.19 BRL   -2.55%
11:16aVIDEO : brMalls Day Presentation 2021
PU
01/24Brazil's sliding stock market makes M&A targets
RE
01/17Russian rouble slips amid Ukraine tensions; Brazil's real lifted by data
RE
BR Malls Participacoes S A : BrMalls Investor Day 2021

02/04/2022 | 11:16am EST
Click here to access

Disclaimer

BR MALLS Participações SA published this content on 04 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 February 2022 16:15:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 1 151 M 218 M 218 M
Net income 2021 121 M 22,9 M 22,9 M
Net Debt 2021 2 486 M 470 M 470 M
P/E ratio 2021 76,4x
Yield 2021 0,13%
Capitalization 7 918 M 1 497 M 1 497 M
EV / Sales 2021 9,04x
EV / Sales 2022 7,50x
Nbr of Employees 495
Free-Float 96,1%
Chart BR MALLS PARTICIPACOES S.A.
Duration : Period :
BR Malls Participacoes S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BR MALLS PARTICIPACOES S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 9,43 BRL
Average target price 11,01 BRL
Spread / Average Target 16,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ruy Kameyama Chief Executive Officer
José Afonso Alves Castanheira Chairman
José Vicente Avellar Operations Director
Luiz Antonio de Sampaio Campos Independent director
Gerald Dinu Reiss Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BR MALLS PARTICIPACOES S.A.13.60%1 497
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED26.70%36 242
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED0.16%35 230
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED14.48%34 358
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.24.32%32 230
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.0.45%29 544