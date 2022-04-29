BR Malls Participacoes S A : Market Announcement brMalls and ALSO

APRIL, 2022
ALSO + brMalls
Market Announcement
CREATION OF A LEADING NATIONWIDE PORTFOLIO
The combination of Aliansce Sonae and brMalls will create
ONE OF THE LEADERS in Latin America
1.
5.
Partner of Choice for consumers, retailers and real
Leading nationwide portfolio with leading malls
estate developers
2.
6.
Top-notch governance, combining corporation structure with
Leaner, more effective and more efficient organization
long-term, strategic reference shareholders
3.
The most liquid stock within the LatAm mall sector and the
7.
only one under Novo Mercado governance, the asset of choice
Clear potential synergies to be captured
of any global investor
4.
Platform ready to deliver unique "phygital" experiences to
8.
Focus on ESG initiatives
clients
LEADING MALLS IN ALL REGIONS
Extensive portfolio of malls under management with a solid footprint in the entire country
Complementary footprint with high-performance malls and low overlap
RELEVANT COMMERCIAL PRESENCE
Player AMall
Mall Player B
# Malls
69
38,5
19
16
Sales (R$ billion)
16,3
Mall Player B
14,2
Mall Player AMall Player B
CREATION OF THE MOST LIQUID STOCK AND THE BEST GOVERNANCE STRUCTURE IN THE BRAZILIAN MALL SPACE
Significantly higher liquidity(1), combined with top-notch governance, corporation structure and strategic institutional, reference shareholders
ADTV (R$ million)
