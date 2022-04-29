Log in
    BRML3   BRBRMLACNOR9

BR MALLS PARTICIPACOES S.A.

(BRML3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04/29 11:26:22 am EDT
9.670 BRL   +2.87%
04/18BR MALLS PARTICIPACOES S A : Comunicado ao Mercado
PU
04/07BR MALLS PARTICIPACOES S A : Annual Report 2020
PU
04/01BR Malls shareholders request vote on Aliansce tie-up
RE
BR Malls Participacoes S A : Market Announcement brMalls and ALSO

04/29/2022 | 11:28am EDT
APRIL, 2022

ALSO + brMalls

Market Announcement

CREATION OF A LEADING NATIONWIDE PORTFOLIO

The combination of Aliansce Sonae and brMalls will create

ONE OF THE LEADERS in Latin America

1.

5.

Partner of Choice for consumers, retailers and real

Leading nationwide portfolio with leading malls

estate developers

2.

6.

Top-notch governance, combining corporation structure with

Leaner, more effective and more efficient organization

long-term, strategic reference shareholders

3.

The most liquid stock within the LatAm mall sector and the

7.

only one under Novo Mercado governance, the asset of choice

Clear potential synergies to be captured

of any global investor

4.

Platform ready to deliver unique "phygital" experiences to

8.

Focus on ESG initiatives

clients

LEADING MALLS IN ALL REGIONS

Extensive portfolio of malls under management with a solid footprint in the entire country

Complementary footprint with high-performance malls and low overlap

Source: Company Information

Note: (1) Includes third-party malls managed by ALSO and BRML (2019A); (2) Disregards straight-line rent adjustments and key-money effect and NOI is reduced by PDA

RELEVANT COMMERCIAL PRESENCE

+

Source: Company Information

Player AMall

Mall Player B

# Malls

69

38,5

19

16

Mall Player A

Sales (R$ billion)

16,3

Mall Player B

14,2

Mall Player AMall Player B

Notes: Estimated total stores: Renner +635 (3Q21), Arezzo 894 (3Q21 - including stores abroad), Riachuelo 344 (3Q21), Soma 1,052 stores (3Q21- after Hering acquisition, 773 Hering Stores), Centauro 245 (3Q21), and Kopenhagen +900

CREATION OF THE MOST LIQUID STOCK AND THE BEST GOVERNANCE STRUCTURE IN THE BRAZILIAN MALL SPACE

Significantly higher liquidity(1), combined with top-notch governance, corporation structure and strategic institutional, reference shareholders

ADTV (R$ million)

Source: Factset as of April 28, 2022

Note: (1) Considering Average Daily Trading Volume (ADTV)

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

BR MALLS Participações SA published this content on 29 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 April 2022 15:26:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
