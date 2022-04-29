BR Malls Participacoes S A : Market Announcement brMalls and ALSO

APRIL, 2022

ALSO + brMalls

Market Announcement

CREATION OF A LEADING NATIONWIDE PORTFOLIO

The combination of Aliansce Sonae and brMalls will create ONE OF THE LEADERS in Latin America

1. 5. Partner of Choice for consumers, retailers and real Leading nationwide portfolio with leading malls estate developers 2. 6. Top-notch governance, combining corporation structure with Leaner, more effective and more efficient organization long-term, strategic reference shareholders 3. The most liquid stock within the LatAm mall sector and the 7. only one under Novo Mercado governance, the asset of choice Clear potential synergies to be captured of any global investor 4. Platform ready to deliver unique "phygital" experiences to 8. Focus on ESG initiatives clients

LEADING MALLS IN ALL REGIONS

Extensive portfolio of malls under management with a solid footprint in the entire country

Complementary footprint with high-performance malls and low overlap

Source: Company Information

Note: (1) Includes third-party malls managed by ALSO and BRML (2019A); (2) Disregards straight-line rent adjustments and key-money effect and NOI is reduced by PDA

RELEVANT COMMERCIAL PRESENCE

+

Source: Company Information

Player AMall

Mall Player B

# Malls

69

38,5

19

16

Mall Player A

Sales (R$ billion)

16,3

Mall Player B

14,2

Mall Player AMall Player B

Notes: Estimated total stores: Renner +635 (3Q21), Arezzo 894 (3Q21 - including stores abroad), Riachuelo 344 (3Q21), Soma 1,052 stores (3Q21- after Hering acquisition, 773 Hering Stores), Centauro 245 (3Q21), and Kopenhagen +900

CREATION OF THE MOST LIQUID STOCK AND THE BEST GOVERNANCE STRUCTURE IN THE BRAZILIAN MALL SPACE

Significantly higher liquidity(1), combined with top-notch governance, corporation structure and strategic institutional, reference shareholders

ADTV (R$ million)

Source: Factset as of April 28, 2022

Note: (1) Considering Average Daily Trading Volume (ADTV)