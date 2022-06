SAO PAULO, June 8 (Reuters) - Shareholders of Brazilian shopping mall operator BR Malls approved on Wednesday a tie-up with rival Aliansce Sonae Shopping Centers SA , both companies said.

The approval, which was expected, creates Brazil's largest mall chain, worth over 12 billion reais ($2.46 billion).

($1 = 4.8871 reais) (Reporting by Peter Frontini Editing by Chris Reese)