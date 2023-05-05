BR Properties S A : 1Q23 Conference Call Presentation

On January 13th, 2023, the Company received a notice sent by GPIC, LLC ("Offeror"), and THB JV S.À R.L informing that a binding Voting and Other Covenants Agreement has been executed, through which the Offeror undertook to launch a voluntary tender offer for the purchase of the Company's shares ("Offer") and THB JV S.À R.L undertook to cause GP Capital Partners VI, L.P., the Company's Controlling Shareholder, to sell the common shares issued by the Company in the context of the Offer. On the same date, the Company also received a notice from the Company's Controlling Shareholder requesting the Company to call and to hold a shareholders' extraordinary general meeting for the resolution of the following matters: (i) the removal of the poison pill set forth in article 23 of the Company's bylaws; and (ii) the Company's voluntary exit from the special listing segment of B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão called Novo Mercado, with the waiver of a tender offer for the purchase of shares, pursuant to article 44 of the Novo Mercado Regulation and with its effects conditioned upon the success of the Offer. On January 19th, 2023, an extraordinary general meeting was called to be held on February 9, 2023, at the Company's headquarters, in order to deliberate on the items above.