  Homepage
  Equities
  Brazil
  Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  BR Properties S.A.
  News
  7. Summary
    BRPR3   BRBRPRACNOR9

BR PROPERTIES S.A.

(BRPR3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  01:41 2023-01-04 pm EST
6.240 BRL   +1.79%
01:48pBr Properties S A : Comunicado ao Mercado - Redução de Capital FII
PU
01:48pBr Properties S A : Capital Reduction & FII - January 2023
PU
01/03Notice To The Market - Conference Call : Capital Reduction and FII
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BR Properties S A : Capital Reduction & FII - January 2023

01/04/2023 | 01:48pm EST
Capital Reduction & FII

January 2023

1. Announcements Summary

Announcements Summary

Key Information

  • Anticipation of part of the receivables from the Portfolio Sale and subsequent distribution to shareholders via capital reduction in the amount of R$1,276,000,000.00 (approximately R$2.75 per share)
  • Delivery of quotas of real estate investment fund "BRPR Corporate Offices Fundo de Investimento Imobiliário", composed by Passeio Corporate and Águas Claras, via capital reduction, in the total amount of BRL1,234,809,856.20 (approximately BRL2.66 per share)

Cancellation of 9,727,208 Company treasury shares

Reverse stock split of all the shares issued by the Company at the ratio of 40 shares to 1 share

3

2.

Q&A

Q&A

What was the reasoning behind the proposed reduction of the Company's corporate capital?

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

BR Properties SA published this content on 04 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 January 2023 18:47:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 274 M 50,4 M 50,4 M
Net income 2022 -1 415 M -260 M -260 M
Net cash 2022 334 M 61,3 M 61,3 M
P/E ratio 2022 -1,99x
Yield 2022 1,38%
Capitalization 2 847 M 523 M 523 M
EV / Sales 2022 9,17x
EV / Sales 2023 17,1x
Nbr of Employees 75
Free-Float 37,7%
Chart BR PROPERTIES S.A.
Duration : Period :
BR Properties S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BR PROPERTIES S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 6,13 BRL
Average target price 8,51 BRL
Spread / Average Target 38,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Martín Andrés Jaco Chief Executive & Investor Relations Officer
André Bergstein Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
Charles Laganá Putz Independent Director
Fábio de Araujo Nogueira Independent Director
Danilo Gamboa Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BR PROPERTIES S.A.-5.67%527
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED2.25%40 502
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED2.38%33 406
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.1.94%29 419
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.1.92%26 705
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LIMITED0.10%22 123